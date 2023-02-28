Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Proposed hydrogen task force changed

West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chairman Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, touted a more fossil fuel-oriented committee substitute version of a bill that would create a task force to study hydrogen energy in the state's economy and energy infrastructure. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved legislation that would create a task force to study hydrogen energy in the state’s economy and energy infrastructure, after changing the bill to make the task force more fossil fuel-oriented.

The House advanced House Bill 2814 to the Senate Tuesday in an 87-12 vote, with all dozen tallies against the legislation cast by Republicans.

