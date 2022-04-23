American Electric Power's proposed $297 million rate increase could cost customers even more if regulators approve the utility's larger plan, according to opponents, including the coal industry, environmental groups and consumer advocates.
The devil is in the details of AEP subsidiaries' request for approval of new ownership and operating agreements for the coal-fired Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County. AEP plans to sell Kentucky Power – which owns half the Mitchell plant along with Wheeling Power – to Liberty, a subsidiary of Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for $2.84 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
State Public Service Commission staff, the West Virginia Coal Association and the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission, each opposed the proposed ownership agreement, saying it would adversely affect West Virginia ratepayers.
“[The agreement was] made solely for the benefit of Kentucky parties and stakeholders,” the Coal Association argued in a brief filed Tuesday.
The proposal also faces resistance in Kentucky. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers, an industrial customer advocacy group, have urged the Kentucky Public Service Commission to reject the plan.
Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power each own half of two coal-fired units with a combined capacity of 1,560 megawatts and common equipment at the 51-year-old Mitchell plant.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission drew heavy criticism for an October order backing long-term operations of the Mitchell plant past 2028. Ratepayer and clean energy advocates cited an Appalachian Power estimate that retiring Mitchell could net West Virginia customers savings of $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040.
The commission contended its decision was the most affordable option for state ratepayers, citing AEP testimony indicating Appalachian Power would have to pay $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion for replacement capacity. West Virginia customers would foot roughly 40% of the bill.
Energy efficiency and clean energy proponents panned the order’s economic reasoning, saying state customers would pay for far more capacity than they need.
Advocacy groups said the proposed Mitchell plant ownership deal sets up West Virginia customers for a similar letdown.
“You referenced the order from this commission in October saying that … the sole benefit and capacity beyond 2028 will transfer to Wheeling Power for West Virginia ratepayers," Coal Association attorney Jacob Altmeyer said to Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam. "How on earth does the revised agreement provide any assurance that Kentucky Power or Liberty is prevented from simply retiring that and in a way, throwing away the investment that West Virginia ratepayers are making along the way?”
“That is a risk here,” Beam replied. “There is no doubt about it.”
Wary of a worst-case scenario
Under the proposed ownership deal, Kentucky Power could transfer its interest in Mitchell to Wheeling Power by the end of 2028.
If a buyout deal isn't reached by the end of 2024 or one fails to receive regulatory approvals by May 1, 2025, the owners are to conduct a unit-interest swap to be completed by the end of 2028 after getting regulatory approvals.
Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power would have the option to divide their interests in the Mitchell plant by unit, with each dealing with the unit they own independently, subject only to approval from regulators. Beam testified Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power would have to determine whether a deal can be reached by May 2025 so their determinations fit with the PJM capacity planning cycle.
Generation capacity commitments are usually made three years in advance. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Wheeling Power would replace Kentucky Power as the Mitchell plant’s operator, bearing the full cost of wastewater compliance upgrades. Kentucky Power would share the cost and ownership of other capital spending at the plant through 2028.
The Consumer Advocate Division said the deal contains no provision to compensate Wheeling Power for the risk assumed in funding the wastewater upgrades – without which the division contended the plant would have no value beyond 2028.
The division said in a filing Tuesday the unit interest swap provision “sets up what might be a worst-case scenario” for Wheeling Power and West Virginia customers.
There is nothing in the agreement to prevent Kentucky Power from immediately retiring the unit it obtains in a swap, the division said. That could leave West Virginia ratepayers responsible for wastewater investments in both units despite one being retired.
The division said the deal should stipulate Kentucky Power is entitled to no capacity or energy after 2028.
Commission staff argued the ownership deal could limit the agency’s authority. The agreement allows either owner to take unit interest swap disputes to arbitration. The arbitrator's decision would be binding.
“This provision of the Modified Agreement essentially delegates this Commission’s authority to determine what is in West Virginia ratepayers’ best interest to an unaffiliated arbitrator,” commission staff said in a Tuesday filing.
“They’re just not needed”
The Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia argued Wheeling Power doesn't need the roughly 780 megawatts of capacity it would acquire under the deal, so customers should not be expected to pay for retrofitting to provide for it.
The groups noted Beam’s acknowledgment that Wheeling Power's share of Mitchell after a unit interest swap still could satisfy customers' capacity needs.
The groups recommended a wastewater compliance retrofit plan designed to keep only one Mitchell unit operational past the compliance deadline. They estimated that would save West Virginia customers at least $22 million in capital costs.
The Mitchell units are "down because the market didn’t select them,” Timothy Kerns, vice president of generating assets for Kentucky Power and Indiana Michigan Power, testified March 30 before the Kentucky Public Service Commission. “ They’re available. They’re just not needed.”
The West Virginia Public Service Commission acknowledged in a separate case last month that capacity factors at Mitchell, the John Amos plant in Putnam County and Mountaineer in Mason County were “incredibly low.”
Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time period to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
A post-hearing exhibit submitted by Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power shows the Mitchell plant’s Unit 1 was operational 25 of 97 days from Jan. 1 through April 7. Unit 2 was down from Feb. 20 through April 7. Both units had weeks-long reserve shutdowns during which they weren’t called upon to run, in addition to maintenance outages.
The Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficiency West Virginia asked the state Public Service Commission to require Wheeling Power to show it needs any capacity it secures through a buyout provision in the ownership deal.
Monopoly money
AEP’s plans have sparked fervent opposition from Cameron, Kentucky's Republican attorney general, and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers.
They recommended in an April 14 filing that the Kentucky Public Service Commission reject the ownership and operating agreements. Cameron and the group said the deal would prohibit state jurisdiction.
Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers also accused AEP and Liberty of leveraging the Mitchell plant to their advantage.
AEP's deal to sell Kentucky Power to Liberty requires Kentucky and West Virginia utility regulators and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission all to approve the Mitchell ownership and operating agreements.
“AEP is selling, and Liberty is buying, a state government-awarded monopoly service territory,” Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers said. “The value is the monopoly.”
Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers noted testimony predicting at least $578 million in increased costs to Kentucky Power customers resulting from the proposed acquisition.
“While the private interests of both AEP and Liberty are quickly discernable, the public interest served by the proposed acquisition is not,” Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers said.
A big decision with high stakes
Marshall County residents and government officials pleaded with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to keep Mitchell operating until 2040, touting its importance as a much-needed job provider and tax income generator.
Mitchell's 214 employees were compensated a combined $26.8 million in wages in 2020, according to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.
The plant was also responsible for more than 5.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
AEP can’t guarantee how long Mitchell’s status quo would last even if state and federal regulators approve the deal.
Critics envision difficulty in addressing disputes if AEP and Liberty have different long-term objectives for the plant’s units.
Algonquin president and CEO Arun Banskota said in an October press release that acquiring Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company would create an opportunity to replace more than 1 gigawatt of rate-based fossil fuel generation with renewable energy.
“[W]hoever ends up with a unit that they may not want to operate past 2028, they're going to have a different view on what kind of investment to make in that unit,” Kerns said. “They don't need it to last to 2040.”