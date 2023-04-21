Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Suit moving forward
Pictured is a wellhead from a Diversified Energy gas well in Kanawha State Forest. A federal judge allowed a lawsuit West Virginia landowners filed against Diversified to move forward.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A federal lawsuit West Virginia landowners filed against the nation’s largest gas and oil well owner is moving forward after a judge ruled their claims were plausible.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia denied a motion filed in part by that well owner, Diversified Energy Company, to dismiss the class-action complaint brought by more than two dozen West Virginia landowners.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

