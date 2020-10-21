West Virginia’s governor and an Environmental Protection Agency administrator Wednesday hailed an air quality marker that took the state decades to achieve.
Speaking outside the state Department of Environmental Protection headquarters in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the entire state of West Virginia is meeting all of the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards for the first time since the EPA made its initial non-attainment designations in 1978 under the Clean Air Act of 1970.
The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to set ambient air quality standards for pollutants considered harmful to public health and the environment. The EPA has set NAAQS for six principal pollutants: carbon monoxide; lead; nitrogen dioxide; ozone; particle pollution; and sulfur dioxide.
According to EPA data, West Virginia’s only area with non-attainment status for 2020 has been a part of Marshall County, for sulfur dioxide. Cosmo Servidio, administrator for EPA Region 3, announced that the agency had approved a state request to redesignate Marshall County to attainment status.
“It’s such a significant milestone for West Virginia,” Servidio said.
Marshall was the last county that had a non-attainment status, after a part of Brooke County was last listed in that status for sulfur dioxide in 2019.
In August 2013, a portion of Marshall County, including the Clay, Franklin and Washington tax districts, was designated as in non-attainment by the EPA. In March 2017, per the Clean Air Act, the DEP submitted a state implementation plan that demonstrated how the Marshall area would attain sulfur dioxide NAAQS.
In March, the DEP requested that the EPA redesignate a portion of Marshall County as an attainment area and submitted a maintenance plan demonstrating that the area will continue to meet the NAAQS for 10 years. The redesignation request and maintenance plan were approved by the EPA on Sept. 28.
West Virginia has had fewer areas not attaining NAAQS than any other state in EPA Region 3 in recent years, according to EPA data. In addition to West Virginia, EPA Region 3 consists of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
With Wednesday’s announcement, West Virginia became just the 16th state in the nation to be in attainment with all NAAQS, according to the Governor’s Office.
Environmentalists and health experts have criticized the EPA under the Trump administration for not updating NAAQS to be more protective.
Servidio also announced two water-related grants, one for $24.7 million, with about $4.9 million in state matching funds, to go toward water quality projects, and another, for $11 million, with $2.8 million in state matching funds, to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for drinking water improvement projects.
The Governor’s Office noted this year’s funding includes $3.7 million for upgrading Ronceverte’s drinking water system by supporting the replacement of two 200,000-gallon water tanks and 2.3 miles of water lines to reduce water loss.