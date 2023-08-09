Asthma and low life expectancy are highly prevalent in communities around West Virginia’s coal-fired power plants, federal data show.
Most of West Virginia’s coal-fired plants regulated by the Public Service Commission are in or next to areas in the 80th percentile or higher nationally in asthma prevalence, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of data in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool.
Better known as EJSCREEN, the tool provides socioeconomic and environmental information for geographic areas.
Most of the area directly across the Kanawha River from American Electric Power-controlled John E. Amos Power Plant in Putnam County is in the 90 to 95th percentile for asthma and heart disease, and in the 80th to 90th percentile in low life expectancy, per EJSCREEN.
Most of the area around the American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County ranks in the 80th to 90th percentile in heart disease prevalence
The FirstEnergy-controlled Harrison Power Station in Harrison County is surrounded by area that ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in asthma and heart disease prevalence, with the nearby city of Shinnston ranking in the 95th to 100th percentile in low life expectancy.
Health advocates have urged the EPA to either adopt or strengthen carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel plants the agency proposed in May.
The American Lung Association welcomed the EPA’s proposal in May, citing an agency estimate the proposal would prevent 1,300 premature deaths in 2030 alone.
Adverse health impacts from five coal-fired plants controlled by American Electric Power and FirstEnergy included an estimated 266 deaths and 106 heart attacks in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
A study published July 31 found a 90% decrease in nearby levels of sulfur dioxide, which can harm the respiratory system, and significant reductions in constituents of coal-related fine particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into lungs, after the 2016 closure of a coke plant near Pittsburgh.
“Our study provides clear evidence that this intervention lowering fossil fuel-associated air pollution benefited public health in both the short and longer term,” New York University Grossman School of Medicine researchers noted in the peer-reviewed study.
But another kind of literature has grown in the week and a half since that study was published: comments vehemently opposing the EPA’s proposed carbon pollution standards.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission, which regulates West Virginia’s coal-fired plants controlled by AEP and FirstEnergy, released formal comments on the proposal calling it an “unconscionable” attempt to bypass last year’s United States Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA.
The Republican appointee-majority court decided that Congress didn’t authorize the Environmental Protection Agency to cap carbon dioxide emissions harmful to human health based on a generation-shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
“The EPA doubles down on that earlier rule’s goals by setting unrealistic standards that will force coal and natural-gas generating plants to close,” the PSC contended in its comments.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane was previously a FirstEnergy lobbyist. PSC member Bill Raney, another appointee of Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, was a former longtime president of the West Virginia Coal Association.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led a coalition of petitioner states against the EPA in the case decided by the Supreme Court last year, also led a coalition of 21 state attorneys general submitting comments to the agency blasting its proposed rule Tuesday — the deadline for comments on the proposed rule.
“If finalized, EPA’s impossible proposal will leave coal- and natural-gas plants with no other option but to close,” said a letter to the agency signed by Morrisey, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, and 20 other state attorneys general. “Yet EPA has no more authority to mandate this result indirectly than it did when it tried to do so directly.”
Stories you might like
- Flood resiliency law funding not provided for deluge-prone WV in Justice's special session call
- Meeting to consider forgivable $62.5M loan for Mason County hydrogen production and carbon capture project canceled
- PSC staff raise public safety concerns with proposed $37M Peoples Gas sale to Hope Gas
- Justice's Senate campaign more than doubles Mooney's in second-quarter fundraising
The AEP and FirstEnergy coal-fired plants under the PSC’s jurisdiction all have lifespans projected to end between 2035 and 2040.
Key requirements for coal-fired plants under the EPA’s proposed rule wouldn’t kick in until the 2030s, when those plants are nearing the planned ends of their useful lives.
Under the proposed rule, existing coal-fired plants retiring before 2032 would keep current emissions limits, as would coal-fired plants to retire before 2035 that have an annual capacity factor, or use rate, of 20% or lower.
Coal-fired plants operating past 2031 but closing before 2040 would have to co-fire 40% with natural gas. Coal-fired plants operating in 2040 and beyond would have to use carbon capture and storage technology with 90% capture of carbon.
Limits would go into place in 2030.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan asserted in a May news briefing his agency is sticking to what he called the agency’s “traditional approach” of controlling pollution from stationary sources under the Clean Air Act.
The EPA said it had determined carbon capture and storage technology satisfies its criteria for what it considers the best system of emissions reduction, contending that technology substantially lower greenhouse gas emissions and is highly cost-effective.
But critics of carbon capture technology, which captures carbon generated by burning fossil fuels before it’s released into the atmosphere, observe it’s unproven at commercial scale.
The Edison Electric Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based group representing investor-owned electric companies, argued in comments submitted to the EPA Tuesday the agency’s carbon capture and storage cost assumptions based on the existence of tax incentives recently approved by Congress are “aspirational.”
Passed last August by a Democratic-controlled Congress with no Republican support, the Inflation Reduction Act enhanced a tax credit for carbon capture from $50 to $85 per ton.
Opponents of the EPA’s proposal say it would threaten national grid reliability by accelerating the nation’s energy transition too much.
The PSC and other fossil fuel proponents have touted a February report from regional grid operator PJM Interconnection that said retirements resource retirements are at risk of outpacing the construction of new resources, partly due to siting and supply chain issues.
PJM’s failure to clear its massive backlog of renewable energy projects also has been a factor.
Federal regulators approved a PJM plan late last year the grid operator said will speed up the influx of renewables into the grid.
Renewable energy supporters say PJM’s capacity market, which has ensured grid reliability by securing sufficient power supply to meet expected energy demand, will keep doing so as prices respond to fossil fuel retirements.
In its February report, PJM acknowledged its markets provide incentives for capacity resources, with tightening of capacity reserve levels triggering price signals to build new generation for reliability needs.
The EPA is expected to issue a final rule next year.
“EPA must require more plants to achieve greater carbon pollution reductions and on the fastest possible timeline in order to protect public health,” Mary Kay Henry, president of Service Employees International Union, a health care, public sector and property services union, said in comments on the EPA proposal.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive