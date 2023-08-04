Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jerry Coleman can only take half a breath. His lungs are irrevocably scarred after a nearly four-decade mining career.

“You work all these years in the coal mines for retirement, so that you can go places and do things,” Coleman, 70, of Dawes wheezed on a hot July evening. “And once you get this and it gets so bad, your days are gone. Because your dreams, you don’t have no more -- you’d like to go here, you’d like to go there, whatever.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

