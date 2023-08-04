Jerry Coleman can only take half a breath. His lungs are irrevocably scarred after a nearly four-decade mining career.
“You work all these years in the coal mines for retirement, so that you can go places and do things,” Coleman, 70, of Dawes wheezed on a hot July evening. “And once you get this and it gets so bad, your days are gone. Because your dreams, you don’t have no more -- you’d like to go here, you’d like to go there, whatever.”
Coleman was reflecting on the disease that spurred him to become president of the Kanawha County Black Lung Association -- and took away the breathing capacity he needed to walk up a hill or drag a deer.
“It just takes everything away from you,” Coleman said.
So when his son was diagnosed with occupational lung disease two decades after he started his own mining career, Coleman knew what was at stake.
“By the time he’s 50, he’ll be just about gone,” Coleman said.
Coleman advised his son to take advantage of an underused federal program that allows coal miners to keep working in healthier locations of a mine.
“I told him, 'If you want to end up like me, don’t use it,'" Coleman said. “He’s slowed down a lot.”
Six months ago, at 41, Coleman’s son took his father’s advice, moving further away from where coal is cut out of rock at a Southern Kanawha County mine.
Coleman’s son had exercised his rights under a section of the Title 30 Code of Federal Regulations. Known as Part 90, the program gives miners with occupational lung disease the right to be transferred to a low-dust environment without having their pay reduced and with protection against termination or other discrimination.
Under Part 90, a miner revealed to have occupational lung disease through a free, confidential National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved examination can exercise their rights to a transfer at any time.
Debbie Wills, black lung program coordinator at Valley Health in Cedar Grove, has noticed an uptick in Part 90 use the past couple of years -- a trend she attributes to increasingly younger miners getting black lung and knowing what the progressive disease has in store for them.
“They have literally seen their father, their grandfather or somebody die of black lung, and they don’t want to die that way,” Wills said. “They know what it’s like. And it’s really an awful disease and an awful death process.”
“I can’t even take a trip out my driveway and back in,” said David Bounds, 75, of Oak Hill, who uses a portable oxygen machine after a 34-year coal mining career. Bounds worked 21 years in the mines after he was diagnosed with black lung in 1982 to support his daughter and put food on the table.
Miners are using Part 90 in West Virginia more than anywhere else in the country, by far.
From 2012 through Aug. 1, 2022, 171 miners exercised Part 90 rights throughout the country, according to MSHA data provided in response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request. Of those 171 miners, 90 were working in West Virginia -- more than all other states combined.
Nearby mining-heavy states Kentucky and Pennsylvania had 32 miners exercise Part 90 rights combined in the same span.
Miner advocates attribute West Virginia’s comparatively high concentration of miners exercising Part 90 rights to a greater union presence relative to other Appalachian states amid a regional resurgence of black lung. They also cite the work of black lung clinics in the Mountain State.
West Virginia had 2,323 union miners in 2021, more than double the number of union miners in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia combined, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Union representation has diminished significantly in West Virginia. But Chelsea Barnes, governmental affairs and strategy director of Appalachian Voices, an environmental group that champions miners, said the representation that remains is enough to help miners navigate black lung claims and diagnoses.
“West Virginia has a large number of union-represented coal mines in comparison to other states in which the workers are not only aware of the Part 90 program but also the protections contained within it,” United Mine Workers of America spokesperson Erin Bates said.
Susie Criss, manager of black lung services at Cabin Creek Health Systems, has noticed a shift toward greater Part 90 use in the past couple of years that she attributes to black lung clinics and attorneys educating miners about the program.
“I do think our state is definitely ahead of the curve on this,” Criss said.
Although it may be activated more in West Virginia than other states, Part 90 is still greatly underused here, too.
The 31 Part 90 miners working in West Virginia as of May 1 represent just a quarter of 1% of the over 12,000 mine workers employed in the state last year, according to Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training data. Nationwide, 46 miners were enrolled in the program as of May 1.
“There’s definitely a lot more miners out there with black lung disease than 90 people,” Criss said, referring to the 90 West Virginia miners who exercised their Part 90 rights from 2012 through Aug. 1, 2022.
Criss estimates a quarter of coal miners have some form of black lung disease or “dust on their lung.”
“Although I’m very glad West Virginia has better participation in the program, it’s still way too low,” Wes Addington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, said. The center is a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit that provides legal services to black lung victims and widows in federal benefits cases.
A study published in May conducted by NIOSH researchers reported that 14.4% of underground coal miners (509 of 3,547) found to be Part 90-eligible exercised their rights under the program.
Roughly 95% of eligible surface and contract miners (13 total) didn’t exercise their Part 90 rights from August 2014 through June 2022, the study found.
“In the end, with 13 cases, we are unable to make any solid inference beyond the obvious -- this system is not working as intended,” researchers concluded.
Researchers observed that unless participation in Part 90 improves, hundreds of miners every year with newly identified black lung won’t get full protection from additional coal dust exposure provided by federal law.
NIOSH researchers found in a study of lung exams collected from 1970 to 2017 published in 2018, 20.6% of miners with careers of 25 years or more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia had black lung — a pronounced increase following a national low point in the late 1990s.
By 2015, the prevalence of the most severe form of black lung among miners in central Appalachia working 25 years or more had surpassed 5%, reaching the highest level on record.
“There’s so much advanced disease, it’s just crazy,” said Dr. Carl Werntz, an occupational medicine physician who has been performing black lung exams in Southern West Virginia since 2014.
Miners throughout the region are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, resulting in greater exposure to silica dust and driving a rise in severe, preventable black lung in increasingly younger miners.
Stories you might like
- Justice appoints Public Energy Authority vice chair to head Office of Energy
- WV leads nation in use of program to move miners to low-dust environment amid black lung rise, but underuse persists
- Justice appoints to Larrick to second PSC term ahead of public comment hearing on $641.7M rate hike request
- Federal court puts key Mountain Valley Pipeline approvals on hold, prompting developer to mull Supreme Court appeals
“If you’d started back in 1970 when I did, the coal companies were getting all the good coal you could get. They didn’t want none of this junk coal they’re getting now,” Coleman said. “Now, they’re mining all the coal that they didn’t want 50 years ago.”
But despite severe black lung’s resurgence in West Virginia and surrounding states, new Part 90 participation has decreased over time.
The annual nationwide number of miners exercising Part 90 rights fell from 28 in 2014 to 15 five years later, according to MSHA data. Just 15 additional miners first exercised their rights from 2020 through Aug. 1, 2022.
NIOSH researchers found 23.2% (2,119 of 9,138) of underground coal miners found to be eligible exercised Part 90 rights from 1970 to 1989 -- a higher clip than the 22.5% from 2016 to 2022.
Williamson said the number of Part 90 recipients has increased from 33 to 46 in the past year. It’s been 10 months since the MSHA launched an educational initiative to inform workers of their eligibility for free medical exams if they think they have black lung.
Miner allies hope that trend grows since black lung incidence is growing, too. They say it’s critical to convince miners their job will be safe if they insist on working somewhere their lungs are safer.
“They’re scared to get fired,” National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston said.
Reasons for reticence
Addington said he’s seen many operations discriminate or retaliate against miners with Part 90 status because they’re upset about how the law limits their authority to direct their workforce.
“Miners justifiably believe that if they exercise their rights under Part 90 to be transferred to less dusty conditions at their mine, it will put a target on their backs,” Addington said.
Bates said miners likely are concerned about using Part 90 because they feel if they were to leave that mine or get laid off and need to go elsewhere, they would be seen as a liability rather than an asset.
Under federal law, the mine operator that most recently employed a miner is responsible for paying black lung benefits, a setup Coleman believes discourages coal companies from hiring miners with Part 90 status.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment.
Addington said miners don’t fully trust the MSHA to protect and enforce their Part 90 rights if they choose to receive that status. Addington calls that lack of trust justified, recalling Part 90 discrimination cases he’s litigated for miners after the MSHA declined to back them.
Bounds, now vice president of the Fayette County Black Lung Association, recalled coal companies in the early 2000s not cooperating with Part 90.
“I had two or three guys that did it, and [coal companies] would just throw a fit and say there’s dust all over the coal mines and we don’t have any jobs that ain’t dusty,” Bounds said. “First thing you knew, they’d want to lay them off or transfer them or do something to get them off their hands.”
If the MSHA concludes there isn’t sufficient evidence to establish a mine operator discriminated against a miner, the agency may decline to file a discrimination case with the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. The commission is an independent agency that reviews disputes under federal mine safety and health law.
Miners turned down by the MSHA retain the right to file a discrimination case on their own behalf.
Williamson said his agency takes seriously every case filed under Section 105 (c) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977, which provides for the investigation and processing of discrimination complaints.
“We would hope that a mine operator would not discriminate or retaliate against a miner for exercising any right that they may have under law. But unfortunately, if that does happen, [it’s] very clear that miners have a recourse and can file a discrimination complaint,” Williamson said. “We investigate every one of those.”
“Miners are not going to be fired from it now, because we have lawyers in the state of West Virginia that are willing to represent them in these kinds of employment issues,” Wills said of exercising Part 90 rights. “If it was around Part 90, actually, the miner could have more job security now, because they better have a damn good reason to fire them or they’re going to lose in court and have to give the [miner] wages and their job back.”
Work to make Part 90 work
The MSHA’s Part 90 educational initiative included updating the agency website to feature miners’ rights to safeguard their health and providing a webpage touted by Williamson at https://www.msha.gov/part-90-coal-miners that includes a Part 90 process rundown.
The MSHA notes a NIOSH-approved medical exam plan is to be posted to a mine’s bulletin board directing miners where they can be examined.
In the Part 90 transfer process, a miner is transferred to an existing position at the same mine during the same shift. But the miner may also be transferred to a new mine, a newly created position or a position on another shift if the miner agrees in writing to such a transfer.
After the transfer, an operator must collect five valid representative samples for the Part 90 miner while they’re conducting typical work duties during 15 calendar days following a 20-calendar-day grace period.
Wills said MSHA health educators have come to clinic conferences and provided handouts the clinic gives to miners. Wills said her clinic talks to miners about Part 90 when it gives them their X-ray results.
“We’ve really made it part of our program and part of our goals to let these younger miners know about Part 90 and help them in any way that we can,” Wills said.
Hairston, 69, of Beckley, said he didn’t know about Part 90 before he quit mining coal in 2002 after his black lung diagnosis.
Bates said the UMWA makes its members aware of Part 90 through safety meetings and trainings, encouraging them to take advantage of the program if they qualify.
Miner advocates say they hope a long-awaited MSHA proposal to lower the permissible exposure limit for silica dust is finalized and reduces the number of miners positioned to consider Part 90.
Addington views low Part 90 participation as an argument for lowering the limit.
“Because the Part 90 program is only protecting a very small number of the coal miners with black lung disease that are working today, reducing the amount of silica dust they’re breathing is critically important to begin to reverse the trend of severe disease we’re seeing in central Appalachia,” Addington said.
Coleman said his son’s coal company has complied with the latter’s Part 90 status.
Over a half-century since Coleman began his mining career and Part 90 was adopted, the campaign to reduce miner reticence to get with the program persists -- one breath at a time.
“As long as there are coal miners working with black lung,” NIOSH researchers concluded in their May study, “the need for an effective Part 90 program will remain.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive