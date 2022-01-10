A rule that West Virginia tax officials came up with to more properly value oil and natural gas wells — and the process that led up to its enactment — have proven unpopular with the industry and with county governments.
So, state lawmakers have committed to coming up with another rule.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee voted Sunday afternoon to not approve the rule that the State Tax Department adopted as an emergency measure in July under a law passed in the 2021 legislative session.
The law, House Bill 2581, directed the Tax Department to propose an emergency rule by July 1 on valuation of properties producing oil, natural gas and or natural gas liquids while providing for a tax on net profit by defining net proceeds for oil and natural gas as actual gross receipts based on sales volume minus royalties and operating costs for expenses including lease-operating, lifting, compression, processing and transportation.
The committee’s vote means the full Legislature will have to come up with a new rule providing a methodology for oil and natural gas property tax valuation.
But the agency-submitted emergency rule remains in place for tax year 2022.
Steve Stockton, an attorney with the Tax Department, told the committee it would be “logistically impossible” to go back to a previous version of the rule or for the Legislature to change the rule by Saturday, when Stockton said any new rule would have to be in place for the tax year.
“These rules ... make quite a bit of change to the way things are done, and the reality is that the property tax division now is a lot different than the property tax division [from] just two years ago, just in terms of the personnel involved and everything else,” Stockton said. “We’re kind of stuck.”
An impetus for the bill was a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
Leroy Barker, director of the Property Tax Division of the Tax Department told lawmakers during last year’s legislative session that counties could be found liable through litigation if the Legislature doesn’t better define its taxation rules.
The Tax Department’s emergency rule broadened the definition of actual expenses, eliminating a five-year survey of industry expenses that the Tax Department had previously used to value oil and gas wells and lowering the capitalization rate.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
The Legislature approved House Bill 2581 in April, after state oil and gas industry objections that the Tax Department was failing to assess the actual value of wells, costing the industry.
But industry protests have persisted in response to the emergency rule, condemning the capitalization rate as too low and the Tax Department’s authority to determine whether a return or incomplete or unreasonable as excessive.
The capitalization rate used in the previous rule was about 15%, but the initial rate under the new rule has been around 12%. Since lower capitalization rates result in higher taxes, industry representatives have raised concern that the new rule will elevate costs to inaccurate tax levels and make the state less competitive in the regional market.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, argued that the Tax Department had put on its “legislating hat” in crafting the rule and exceeded the scope of House Bill 2581.
Steele echoed the state oil and gas industry’s argument that the rule improperly allows the Tax Department to determine what is and is not reasonable in tax value calculations, noting that the statute on which the rule is based does not include a reasonableness standard.
“Who came up with this reasonableness test?” Steele asked.
“I think it’s reflective of the calculations that have to go into determining the actual fair value of the property,” Stockton replied. “Reasonable people can disagree about what the reasonable cost is associated with it. What the Tax Department needs is some sort of way to demand reasonableness when it comes to the returns filed by any taxpayer.”
Steele and Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, cited a memorandum sent Sunday by Rich Olsen, director of the Legislative Services Division, to Legislative Auditor Aaron Allred finding that the Tax Department’s rule goes beyond the scope of the statute on which House Bill 2581 is based.
The Legislative Services Division was created by the Joint Government and Finance Committee and provides legal services, research and statutory revision for the state’s standing and joint interim committees.
But county commissions in high oil- and gas-producing counties worry that the Tax Department’s rule would result in a drop in property tax revenue they receive from wells.
The Tax Department noted, in response to public comments filed by the Doddridge and Harrison county commissions voicing concern with the rule, that the projected resulting revenue change will be minimal.
West Virginia Association of Counties Executive Director Jonathan Adler said his organization, representing elected county officials, is frustrated at not being part of the rule formulation process.
“There just needs to be clarity,” Adler said. “There needs to be clarity for us. There needs to be clarity for industry. I know you want clarity, too, so I think we’re all in agreement there.”
County school boards and commissions would have absorbed most of a projected revenue loss of $9.1 million stemming from additional expenses allowed by a previous version of House Bill 2581, according to the Tax Department.
That estimate was rescinded after the bill was reworked into its final version.