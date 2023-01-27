Absent an investigation here, regulators and ratepayer advocates elsewhere have found links to West Virginia and the FirstEnergy Corp. bribery scandal in neighboring Ohio.
The name of FirstEnergy’s former West Virginia state affairs director appeared in documents released last month by the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, an independent utility consumer advocate, in response to a public records request.
The former director, Sammy Gray, is listed as the contributor on a $90,000 invoice from the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity, Inc.
Prosecutors’ filing descriptions show that Coalition for Growth and Opportunity is the unnamed group they say was a pass-through organization used to support 2020 primary candidates backed by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
A high-profile trial against Householder began Monday on charges he led a racketeering enterprise in a bribery scandal with FirstEnergy at its center. Householder has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say FirstEnergy secretly funded a scheme to empower Householder and engineer a $1 billion Ohio state bailout of two nuclear plants.
FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison serve roughly 555,000 customers in 40 counties. The scandal has triggered utility commission investigations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey and a probe from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but not West Virginia.
Officials at the West Virginia Public Service Commission, chaired by former FirstEnergy lobbyist Charlotte Lane, have said they’ve received no evidence of a connection to the scandal.
The invoice for $90,000 listing Gray as the contributor was attached to a March 2017 email to Gray from former Householder political strategist Jeffrey Longstreth.
Longstreth pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a racketeering conspiracy in October 2020.
Longstreth thanked Gray in an email for his support of the coalition, referring to an unspecified project that entailed web design and would require work for five months.
“[At that time] we will work with you to determine the next steps,” Longstreth wrote to Gray.
“We are going to provide $50,000 to the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity,” Gray wrote to FirstEnergy employee Kristina Housley in an email the next day. Gray wrote that he and another FirstEnergy lobbyist had discussed the issue the day before. Gray asked Housley to process the payment.
Housley was an executive assistant to the senior vice president of external affairs at the time of the emails, according to her LinkedIn page.
The senior vice president of external affairs then was Michael J. Dowling. A committee of FirstEnergy’s board of directors fired Dowling in October 2020 in connection with a company internal investigation relating to federal prosecutors’ case, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
In March, counsel for FirstEnergy shareholders said Dowling and former FirstEnergy CEO Charles E. Jones “devised and orchestrated” FirstEnergy payments to public officials in exchange for “favorable legislation and regulatory action.” The shareholders had filed an unresolved August 2020 lawsuit against company directors contending they sanctioned a “corporate policy of illegal payments.”
Neither Dowling nor Jones has been charged.
Boye called Housley an “assistant” who is still a FirstEnergy employee. Housley did not respond to a request for comment.
Former FirstEnergy Vice President for State and Local Affairs and Economic Development Joel Bailey was copied on Gray’s email to Housley. Bailey received an email from Longstreth the day after Gray’s email with the invoice for Gray’s payment and thanks for support of the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity.
Bailey’s employment with FirstEnergy ended in early 2021, Boye noted. Bailey showed up in other emails released by the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, including a December 2017 email saying that Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted had called to tell Gray that Husted was meeting with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine "to try and get him aligned to help keep the plants open." Bailey could not be reached for comment.
Boye noted that Gray left FirstEnergy in October and declined to answer questions about the Gray payment to the Coalition for Growth and Opportunity and related emails.
Gray did not respond to a request for comment.
Gray joined Appalachian Power as director of government affairs in October, according to his LinkedIn page.
“We can’t comment on something that occurred at Sammy’s prior employer,” Tammy Ridout, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power parent company American Electric Power, said in an email.
Long lobbying history
From 2018 to 2021, Gray spent more than $16,000 on public officials, employees or members of their immediate family, according to a Gazette-Mail review of FirstEnergy lobbyist activity reports filed with the West Virginia Ethics Commission.
Most of that funding was Gray’s share of group lunches and dinners for state lawmakers of both parties. Lobbyists from other interest groups like Appalachian Power, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the Contractors Association of West Virginia shared in covering meal costs.
Gray reported spending more than $750 on public officials and their immediate family in non-shared expenses covering meals and beverages in that span, usually noting he discussed “issues of concern” to FirstEnergy.
Those public officials included Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; and House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood.
They also included Lane when she was a Republican delegate in 2018.
Gray reported an Aug. 29, 2018, meal and beverage expenses totaling $81.84 for Lane and $13.29 for Blair. Gray discussed “issues of concern to FirstEnergy” with then-Delegate Lane and Blair, who wasn’t Senate president at that time.
Lane also was a lobbyist from 2013 to 2016.
One of her clients was FirstEnergy.
“Chairman Lane is impartial to all parties that appear before the Commission,” West Virginia Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small said.
“I’m not suggesting that there’s impropriety, but when you have the chairman of the commission who was a lobbyist for FirstEnergy … I think it’s still important then for those regulators and those agencies to be even more circumspect when it comes to taking care of ratepayers and making sure that nothing improper is going on,” said Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
'A,' 'C' and BCG
A FERC audit of FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries found that Mon Power failed to properly record $18.75 million it paid in consulting service fees from June 2018 to November 2020 to BCG Resources LLC.
The audit found Mon Power may have overcharged wholesale customers, including other FirstEnergy utilities, because it failed to account for monthly payments to BCG Resources as inventoried fuel stock in one account before charging it to another.
BCG Resources is registered as a limited liability company with the Florida Division of Corporations, which lists a Dublin, Ohio, principal address for the company and Wayne M. Boich as company representative.
Boich, chairman and CEO of Boich Companies, is the CEO of ‘Company C’ listed in the 2020 federal criminal complaint that charged Householder and four others with racketeering, the Columbus Dispatch reported in August 2020.
The complaint states that ‘Company C’ had “interests aligned with” ‘Company A,’ or FirstEnergy.
FirstEnergy and Boich Companies bought an underground coal mine in Montana in 2008 as a joint venture.
The complaint says the CEO of ‘Company C’ provided a $25,000 deposit to Generation Now.
Generation Now was a purported social welfare organization whose real purpose was receiving undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder, according to FirstEnergy’s 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
That payment was one of three transactions that had funded Generation Now at the time a Generation Now-funded bank account paid Householder attorneys involved in a personal lawsuit against the former speaker in May 2017, according to the complaint.
The other two payments consisted of $250,000 from FirstEnergy and $200 from Longstreth, who prosecutors said controlled the bank account.
Boye said BCG Resources no longer provides services to any FirstEnergy company and declined to answer other questions about BCG.
BCG Resources counsel Matthew Burger responded after Boich’s Columbus-based Boich Investment Group was contacted for comment. Burger said BCG was a consultant to Mon Power until 2020 but added the company doesn’t know how its consulting expenses were accounted for. Burger declined to comment on Boich’s reported connection to Generation Now.
The FERC audit recommended that FirstEnergy analyze all monthly payments to consultants, including BCG, included in fuel cost during the audit period from Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2021.
Boye declined to update FirstEnergy’s progress toward meeting specific recommendations listed in the FERC audit, saying the company is working with agency audit staff on the recommendations.
Silence in WV
With the Householder trial underway last week, a panel of West Virginia lawmakers summoned a FirstEnergy attorney to answer questions.
Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, introduced senior corporate counsel Gary Jack as a Marion County constituent and “an all-around great guy.”
“That’s very kind of you,” Jack replied.
Thursday’s meeting had nothing to do with the scandal. It was a Senate committee meeting on electric grid stability at which the committee, full of coal industry veterans and supporters, eagerly welcomed comments from Jack asserting the importance of coal for reliable power generation.
Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, said that to “get government out of the way” would benefit coal and nuclear power generation.
“We support the free market,” Jack responded.
FirstEnergy admitted in a July 2021 deferred prosecution agreement that it and subsidiary FirstEnergy Service Company conspired with public officials and other entities to pay and conceal millions of dollars through wire transfers to support passing the billion-dollar bailout.
It’s been 30 months since prosecutors charged Householder with leading the enterprise, resulting in investigations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and regulators in states with FirstEnergy subsidiaries to investigate impacts on the company’s customers.
The FERC found FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes.
“[T]he Commission has not received any evidence or credible information from FirstEnergy or any other source relating to the misallocation of funds connected to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal in Ohio,” the state Public Service Commission’s Small said in an email earlier this month.
The West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission, has concurred. Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams has said it would defer to and monitor investigations in other states.
Williams noted that Mon Power and Potomac Edison haven’t filed for a base rate increase in West Virginia since 2014.
FirstEnergy revealed to FERC audit staff that it was investigating payments totaling nearly $29 million dating to 2003.
FirstEnergy was formed in 1997 from a merger of Ohio Edison Company and Centerior Energy Corp.
Today, roughly one of every nine FirstEnergy customers is served by Mon Power or Potomac Edison.
As part of its 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors, FirstEnergy agreed to pay $230 million.
FirstEnergy could have paid more than half the penalty from just the gains in net income Mon Power and Potomac Edison made from 2017 to 2021, according to the company’s reports filed with FERC.
Mon Power’s annual net income more than doubled to $159.4 million in that span. Potomac Edison’s annual net income rose by 68%.
Meanwhile, the companies’ ratepayers have contended with rate hikes.
Late last month, the state Public Service Commission approved an agreement between the companies and rate case intervenors to raise residential customer monthly bills by an average of more than $5 to cover the utilities’ fuel costs.
That followed the commission’s approval three months earlier of another settlement agreement for a rate increase to cover environmental upgrades federally required for long-term operations at two in-state coal-fired power plants.
As other states’ customers wait for their utility regulators to further determine how much FirstEnergy might owe them in scandal-related costs, Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers wait to learn how much they might pay.
“I think that ratepayers should know who’s watching out for their interests,” May said.