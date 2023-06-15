The number of states seeking to recoup damages from manufacturers of chemicals linked to cancer and other adverse health effects is growing rapidly.
At least nine states have sued makers of PFAS, chemicals that can be harmful at extremely low levels used in food packaging, waterproof clothing and other consumer products, since the start of March.
Maryland, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington each announced lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from May 30 through June 1, contending they were liable for environmental contamination and health risks from the chemicals.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet on March 31 sued chemical company DuPont and two of its spinoff companies, Chemours and Corteva, seeking to recover PFAS-related damages stemming from the Washington Works manufacturing facility outside Parkersburg in Wood County.
The state says the companies knowingly contaminated Kentucky waters for years with PFAS from Washington Works, where DuPont began using PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), one of the most common PFAS, to make Teflon-related products at the site in 1951. Chemours has owned the Washington Works site since 2015, when it was spun off from DuPont.
Twenty-three states have pursued lawsuits, most of them unresolved, against manufacturers of PFAS contending contamination of water supplies and other natural resources, according to Safer States, an alliance of environmental health organizations.
Despite its toxic PFAS legacy, West Virginia isn’t among those states.
“The Attorney General brings actions when the facts and law support them, and when he has authority to act,” West Virginia Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary John Mangalonzo said in an email, adding the office doesn’t discuss potential future litigation or pending matters “before the appropriate time.”
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey didn’t hesitate to threaten litigation after the Environmental Protection Agency released a proposed rule to strengthen fossil fuel plant carbon pollution standards last month.
The same morning as the EPA released the proposed rule, Morrisey predicted his office would prevail in court against what he called an “out-of-control agency” in a statement. Morrisey reiterated his opposition to the rule proposal in an EPA public hearing on the proposal Wednesday evening, deeming it “likely to fail in court” and asserting the agency had overstepped its bounds by requiring fossil fuel plants shift to lower-emitting technology by the 2030s.
Chemours’ political action committee contributed $2,800 to Morrisey’s 2020 re-election campaign in October 2020.
Mangolonzo said Morrisey’s record of “protecting West Virginia’s interests in many areas is a matter of public record” and cited his office and others recovering opioid lawsuit settlement money for the state.
Researchers found in a paper published in a peer-reviewed global health journal last month that DuPont and 3M suppressed evidence of PFAS hazards for decades, delaying regulations governing their use.
“These documents reveal clear evidence that the chemical industry knew about the dangers of PFAS and failed to let the public, regulators, and even their own employees know the risks,” Tracey J. Woodruff, senior author of the paper and director of the University of California San Francisco Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, said in a news release.
The paper identified studies ranging from 1961 to 1994 showing DuPont had evidence of PFAS toxicity from internal animal and occupational studies they did not publish in scientific literature and failed to report to the EPA.
After PFOA used to make Teflon-related products at the Washington Works facility discharged into water supplies, people living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
DuPont agreed to pay $10.25 million in 2005 for not reporting violations in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
DuPont’s 2005 Securities and Exchange Commission filing listed a 2004 net income of $1.78 billion, more than 100 times the 2005 EPA penalty.
DuPont spokesperson Daniel Turner said the company couldn’t comment on the Annals of Global Health paper because of a 2019 corporate reorganization.
“DuPont de Nemours cannot comment on allegations contained in the UCSF paper that relate to historical E.I. du Pont de Nemours matters,” Turner said in an email.
In 2017, DuPont joined Chemours in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims.
In 2018, Minnesota settled a lawsuit against 3M for $850 million, eight years after the state sued 3M alleging the company’s PFAS production damaged drinking water and natural resources in the Twin Cities area. In 2021, DuPont, Chemours and Corteva reached a $50 million settlement with Delaware.
Chemours has struggled to prevent PFAS exceedances at its Washington Works facility, especially during wet weather events.
In April, the EPA announced Chemours as the target of its first ever Clean Water Act enforcement action to address PFAS discharges. An EPA order required Chemours to implement a PFAS sampling plan to characterize stormwater runoff and effluent wastewater leaving the facility.
Last month, the DEP noted a spill of an unknown quantity of a PFAS called HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid), a processing aid used in industrial manufacturing at the facility. Three outfalls exceeded their discharge limit on May 4, according to a DEP report.
Chemours reported that one of the exceedances totaled over 200 times its discharge limit. The DEP attributed the exceedances to a rain event and historic disposition of contaminants at the site. The company told the DEP it was working with an outside consultant to evaluate potential solutions to address recent HFPO-DA exceedances. The DEP reported no enforcement action was taken.
West Virginia officials announced last month that 27 out of 37 public water systems sampled across the state showed detectable levels of select PFAS. Of those 27 systems, 19 had PFAS detections above at least one regulatory standard proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
In March, the Legislature passed House Bill 3189, requiring the DEP to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
The EPA released its first ever proposed drinking water standard for PFAS in March, setting maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS. The agency expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
Water treatment costs to address PFAS likely will be high for local water utilities, an expectation advocates say adds to the urgency of making polluters pay for cleanup — especially in West Virginia, the epicenter of PFOA’s toxic legacy.
“Access to safe drinking water, a clean environment, and the precious natural resources of Maryland will not be jeopardized by those who put profits above public health and safety,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a May 30 news release announcing two lawsuits against DuPont, Chemours and other companies for alleged public health harms from PFAS contamination. “These corporations must pay to clean up the damage and be held accountable for the harms they have caused.”
