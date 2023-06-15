Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Not suing over PFAS

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hasn't been among the rapidly growing number of state attorneys general announcing lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers in recent months. 

 Team Morrisey video screenshot

The number of states seeking to recoup damages from manufacturers of chemicals linked to cancer and other adverse health effects is growing rapidly.

At least nine states have sued makers of PFAS, chemicals that can be harmful at extremely low levels used in food packaging, waterproof clothing and other consumer products, since the start of March.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.