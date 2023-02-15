West Virginia officials said Wednesday that Ohio River monitoring results suggest no drinking water threats from a train derailment some two dozen miles north of West Virginia in East Palestine, Ohio, that has sparked environmental health concerns.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Wednesday the DEP is still coordinating with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitary Commission, known as ORSANCO, to track a plume of contaminants slowly moving down the Ohio River.
Projections indicate the plume was roughly 35 miles upstream of the Robert C. Byrd Lock and Dam, which is just north of Apple Grove, Fletcher said Wednesday afternoon. The travel time of the plume was 1 mile per hour, and Fletcher said officials expect the plume to reach the Huntington area late Friday.
Preliminary monitoring results are still well below health guidance levels and are continuing to decrease, Fletcher said.
State and federal officials have touted air and water monitoring results to indicate that environmental health threats are under control from the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment and a planned release of carcinogenic vinyl chloride three days later near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
“From a source water safety standpoint, we’re seeing very low levels,” ORSANCO executive director and chief engineer Richard Harrison said Wednesday.
Harrison and Fletcher indicated they didn’t know exactly what chemicals comprise the plume, which Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Division of Surface Water chief Tiffani Kavalec said consisted of fire combustion chemicals at a news conference Tuesday.
But Harrison reported low levels of butyl acrylate, one of the hazardous chemicals released from the derailed Norfolk Southern cars, to support his observation that water quality isn’t being compromised.
Harrison cited single-digit readings of butyl acrylate well below the provisional guideline of 560 parts per billion he said was given by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Harrison said ORSANCO has a network of 16 sampling stations throughout the Ohio River, with several in the West Virginia-Ohio-Pennsylvania area.
“I’m hoping there aren’t fears because we’re detecting this chemical at very, very low concentrations,” Harrison said.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler said bottled water hasn’t been advised in West Virginia because there’s no evidence that contaminants have gotten into filtered water that comes out of the tap in homes.
West Virginia American Water said Wednesday no drinking water advisories were in effect.
The company said an alternate intake on the Guyandotte River it planned as a precaution was fully operational and was supplying all the water to the company’s Huntington Water Treatment Plant.
The drinking water source switch required the installation of large pumping equipment and more than 3,700 feet of aboveground water lines.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said four days after Norfolk Southern's controlled burn of toxic chemicals last Monday that butyl acrylate, carcinogen vinyl chloride and other hazardous materials had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
But federal EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Tuesday the agency’s air monitoring hasn’t detected any levels of health concern in the community attributed to the train derailment since the fire went out on Feb. 8.
To avoid a possible explosion from vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals last Monday.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania some two dozen miles from West Virginia, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Feb. 8 that evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams.
