Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia officials said Wednesday that Ohio River monitoring results suggest no drinking water threats from a train derailment some two dozen miles north of West Virginia in East Palestine, Ohio, that has sparked environmental health concerns.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Wednesday the DEP is still coordinating with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitary Commission, known as ORSANCO, to track a plume of contaminants slowly moving down the Ohio River.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you