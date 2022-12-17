West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, began remarks at a recent renewable energy industry conference with an observation: “It is a terrible idea to kick a crow.”
Hanshaw explained that a friend he'd made through a youth student organization in high school had kicked a crow during a tour of a sister high school in Japan. To Hanshaw’s farmboy friend Ray, a crow meant losing corn. The crow turned out to be the school bird.
“Folks, we have kicked the crow in West Virginia, in terms of non-fossil generation, since 1863,” Hanshaw said, recalling the year West Virginia became a state.
The time to stop kicking it, Hanshaw said, was two generations ago.
“But we start where we are, right?” Hanshaw said to the crowd of renewable energy industry leaders.
The event at the Charleston Marriott Town Center was the first-ever West Virginia New Energy Conference, hosted by MAREC Action, a group of Mid-Atlantic utility-scale renewable energy developers and manufacturers, and the American Clean Power Association, a clean energy trade group.
Panels of speakers throughout the 6 1/2-hour conference predicted a bright renewable energy future for West Virginia. Industry leaders rattled off promising projections of economic and energy additions across the Mountain State.
Joel Harrington, public policy director at the North American arm of Enel Green Power, an Italian renewable energy firm, cited his company’s six utility-scale solar projects in West Virginia. Harrington projected up to 200 construction jobs and $41 million in economic output. That output was projected from just one 130-megawatt solar project paired with 30 megawatts of battery energy storage in Raleigh County.
Chicago-based energy developer Invenergy is eyeing projects that each could generate roughly $30 million in general economic development, said Nick Martini, the company's government affairs manager.
“We’re really excited about future opportunities building off the IRA and the energy communities in here,” Martini said.
The IRA that Martini and other industry representatives heralded throughout the conference is the federal Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August.
The law approved an unprecedented $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending, including a 10% tax credit for renewable energy projects in energy communities like those all over West Virginia.
But state policymakers show little sign of embracing measures that clean energy advocates say are critical steps toward ensuring West Virginia keeps up with an accelerated shift toward a clean energy-powered economy expected from the Inflation Reduction Act.
New state measures likely are needed to realize the legislation's economic potential and guide resources to the communities that need them most, researchers at the climate policy firm Energy Innovation concluded in an October report offering a roadmap for state electricity policy.
“For states like West Virginia, for those who can see this as an opportunity to pivot the economy so that there’s a net benefit for citizenry, for jobs, for economic development, that’s the exact point of this policy,” Energy Innovation Electrification Director Sara Baldwin said. “So it’s up to states to really step up to the plate now.”
Extended and enhanced tax credits for renewables are expected to encourage clean energy investments that proponents say will create a massive influx of jobs over the next decade.
Clean energy supporters have urged state regulators to compel utilities to file updated integrated resource plans, assessments of future energy needs and use, factoring in anticipated renewable energy growth from the inflation bill.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the company doesn’t see a need to update an integrated resource plan it filed as scheduled with Virginia utility regulators in May, three months before the bill passed. The utility said in the plan that operating its coal-fired units in West Virginia through 2040 would benefit customers.
FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett said Mon Power and Potomac Edison, the company’s West Virginia-serving subsidiaries, don’t anticipate the Inflation Reduction Act to have “any notable impacts” on their coal-fired generation.
During the energy conference, state Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney said community solar “makes some sense,” given the deep backlog of projects in the interconnection queue for regional transmission organization PJM.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
West Virginia is among the majority of states that haven’t adopted legislation to enable community solar.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, introduced a bill in the 2022 regular session that would have changed that. The bill languished in the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
Moye said Appalachian Power doesn’t see the need for community solar legislation when renewable options for customers are already available.
Community solar would mean more solar options for West Virginians other than the solar generation offered by the company’s first solar project enabled by a 2020 state law -- a 50-megawatt solar facility to be built in Berkeley County approved by the Public Service Commission earlier this year.
“[U]tilities have all these carrots but no obligation to act,” Energy Innovation's Mike O’Boyle said of the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits and other incentives for adding renewable energy. “They respond more to state regulation than prices.”
Appalachian Power is asking the Public Service Commission to accept limits of coal-fired generation, not vice versa.
Moye recalled that Appalachian Power has asked the state Public Service Commission to clarify its order that Appalachian Power and fellow American Electric Power subsidiary Wheeling Power operate their in-state coal-fired plants at a capacity factor of 69% or higher.
The order issued last year has been called uneconomic by the companies, clean energy and energy efficiency advocates and an analyst for utility regulators in Virginia, which shares jurisdiction over Appalachian Power with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
The commission has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have struggled to meet the commission’s 69% capacity factor requirement, telling the commission in an October filing that they lacked enough fuel to do so and needed to shut down units for periodic maintenance.
“The Inflation Reduction Act highlights how dramatically things can change, and if you’re locked into a 69% capacity factor for your coal generation, utilities don’t have the flexibility to take advantage of changing cost dynamics,” O’Boyle said. “So yeah, the ultimate losers in that deal are probably going to be West Virginia consumers.”
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage amid the rest of the country’s shift from coal.
West Virginia’s share of electricity coming from coal-fired generation, 91%, was 16 percentage points more than the next-highest state in 2021, according to federal data. West Virginia’s ranked third-lowest nationally for installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane welcomed renewable energy growth as a featured panelist at the state energy conference. She prefaced her remarks with a nod to coal.
“My job primarily ... as it relates to this conference, is to keep the lights on,” Lane said, later adding that the state must keep its baseload plants running.
Baseload plants, like those powered by coal, produce electricity at a virtually constant rate, running continuously.
Commission spokeswoman Susan Small declined to say whether the panel would encourage utilities to file updated integrated resource plans or encourage utilities to seek federal money to soften the economic blow of replacing coal-fired generation.
The energy transition is cause for customer concern, said Robert Williams, director of the West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission charged with representing ratepayer interests.
Asked how West Virginia can reap Inflation Reduction Act benefits, Williams predicted that the nation’s electric utility grid transition would be a major driver of increased costs for future rate hikes.
“We hope that legislative leaders, utility companies and other decision-makers will try to use the available federal funding in ways which can reduce the overall energy costs, and keep in mind that the costs associated with these new sources of energy will ultimately be shouldered by the residential customers of West Virginia,” Williams said in an email.
But clean electricity proponents point to projections that the federal inflation bill would have the opposite effect on West Virginia’s trajectory of disproportionately sharp rate increases over time.
Modeling by Resources for the Future, an environmental and energy nonprofit group, has projected that retail electricity costs will be 5% to 7% lower under the Inflation Reduction Act. American electricity consumers will save $209 billion to $278 billion over the next decade under the law, according to that analysis.
Energy experts expect cost savings from home energy rebate funding allotted by the inflation bill.
The federal Department of Energy has allocated West Virginia $88.2 million for home energy rebates designed to make homes more energy-efficient.
Some clean energy advocates have suggested that state legislators approve staff increases at state energy offices to help administer the programs providing those funds.
West Virginia Office of Energy spokesman Andy Malinoski did not respond to a request for comment.
'So we’re not left behind'
Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, announced the creation of the New Energy Caucus at the West Virginia New Energy Conference. The caucus among state House members will meet each week during the regular legislative session that starts next month.
Hansen plans to be part of the caucus and sees it as a promising sign for renewable and other low-carbon energy in the state.
“My big takeaway is that we finally have a bipartisan consensus of the importance of allowing more renewables into West Virginia,” Hansen said.
The Legislature showed how quickly it could usher in renewable energy for industry, approving in September a special industrial business district to support a renewable energy microgrid-powered site in Ravenswood.
BHE Renewables LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced a $500-million investment in the site spanning more than 2,000 acres. Precision Castparts, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. business, will develop a solar-powered titanium melt facility on the site sold by the state Economic Development Authority.
But there are more fundamental moves that clean energy advocates say state leaders should make to maximize Inflation Reduction Act benefits for West Virginia consumers and adjust to a quickening clean energy transition.
Energy Innovation researchers recommended that state lawmakers strengthen or introduce clean electricity standards requiring that utilities serve customers with a certain percentage of zero or low-carbon resources.
West Virginia repealed its renewable energy portfolio standard in 2015, becoming the first state to do so.
West Virginia is one of only 13 states with no renewable portfolio standards or voluntary targets, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Energy Innovation researchers suggested that states devote resources to community development plans in fossil fuel-reliant communities, including creating and budgeting for an office to provide resources to coal communities to develop transition plans.
But state leaders have done little to act on recommendations from West Virginian coal communities themselves.
Lawmakers hit the road last year for a statewide tour, gathering input in meetings from West Virginians to develop policy recommendations.
The newly formed House Select Coalfield Communities Committee delivered a 13-page report to the state House in January that emphasized the importance of state officials making federal grant applications easier for local governments lacking staff time, expertise or funding to hire skilled consultants.
Just one bill advanced by the committee, House Bill 4479, passed. The legislation created a commission of governor appointees to facilitate grants for coal communities by providing grant applicants with technical assistance and matches for local entities applying for grants.
Nearly nine months after he approved the bill, Gov. Jim Justice still hasn’t appointed anyone to the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission.
The commission was supposed to provide a report to the Joint Government and Finance Committee by Dec. 1 summarizing grant assistance applications received and analyzing grants not applied for that could benefit coalfield communities.
Natalia Rudiak of ReImagine Appalachia pointed out a long list of technical assistance programs compiled by her organization in which selected communities and people will learn how to leverage federal climate infrastructure funds. She’s concerned too many West Virginians are in danger of missing out on programs that could help ensure that federal benefits get to the ground level in their communities -- and that a functioning Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission could help.
“We need to make sure that leaders in West Virginia, local leaders and state leaders, are connected to these programs so we’re not left behind,” Rudiak said.
ReImagine Appalachia and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition addressed a letter in September to Justice recommending commission nominees, including retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, vice president of economic innovation at West Virginia University; West Virginia Mine Wars Museum Executive Director Mackenzie New Walker; and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
The Governor’s Office press secretary, C.J. Harvey, said earlier this month that Justice, a coal magnate, was considering potential commission appointments. Harvey noted that the commission wasn’t funded by the Legislature.
“When [Justice] is ready to announce who will sit on this commission, we will make sure to let you know,” Harvey said in an email.
But most attendees at the New Energy Conference weren’t inclined to kick more cans -- or crows -- down the road.
Moments after recommending that West Virginia legislators extend and expand provisions of a 2020 law approving utility-scale solar in addition to enabling community solar, Graney stressed a sense of urgency.
“We need the development now,” Graney said. “We needed development five years ago.”