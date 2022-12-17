Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, began remarks at a recent renewable energy industry conference with an observation: “It is a terrible idea to kick a crow.”

Hanshaw explained that a friend he'd made through a youth student organization in high school had kicked a crow during a tour of a sister high school in Japan. To Hanshaw’s farmboy friend Ray, a crow meant losing corn. The crow turned out to be the school bird.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

