A representative for the regional transmission organization coordinating wholesale electricity in West Virginia and surrounding states told a panel of state lawmakers Thursday the organization is reviewing what caused an electric grid stability scare last month.

Mid-Atlantic power grid operator PJM Interconnection’s Asim Haque told the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee his organization was working on a report to be put out in mid-April reflecting on operations during the extreme winter weather during Winter Storm Elliott.

