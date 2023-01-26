A representative for the regional transmission organization coordinating wholesale electricity in West Virginia and surrounding states told a panel of state lawmakers Thursday the organization is reviewing what caused an electric grid stability scare last month.
Mid-Atlantic power grid operator PJM Interconnection’s Asim Haque told the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee his organization was working on a report to be put out in mid-April reflecting on operations during the extreme winter weather during Winter Storm Elliott.
American Electric Power and FirstEnergy sent out news releases on Dec. 24 in conjunction with PJM asking customers to conserve electricity through 10 a.m. the following day.
The committee didn’t take up any bills, instead devoting two hours to presentations from American Electric Power and FirstEnergy and subsequent questions.
Haque, vice president of state policy and member services for PJM, showed a graph indicating that the 2022 holiday weekend demand was much higher than past years.
“We had some very, very challenged generation performance, quite a few outages,” Haque said, recalling a peak of 46,000 megawatts of generation outages.
PJM, which spans 13 states and the District of Columbia, believed it had almost 29 gigawatts of reserve capacity available to take in demand and support neighboring systems, according to Haque’s presentation.
Haque noted there were no temporary power shutdowns to manage the grid and balance demand.
“But there are still lessons to be learned, and we want to learn those lessons,” Haque said, adding that natural gas was the generation source comprising most of the forced outages, followed by coal.
American Electric Power and FirstEnergy representatives concurred during their presentations that high customer demand drove grid stability issues amid the freezing winter weather.
Committee members seized upon last month’s grid instability as evidence that West Virginia should continue its reliance on coal-fired generation for electricity. Coal comprised 91% of the state’s electricity generation in 2021 — 16 percentage points more than the next-highest coal percentage, Missouri.
But Haque suggested ensuring local, intrastate gas infrastructure is winterized appropriately and focusing on gas delivery prioritization.
“When gas comes out of the well, where’s it going first and why is another item, I think maybe to take a look at,” Haque said.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.