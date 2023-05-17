West Virginia’s state health officer said the state has a “long-term exposure issue” after substances linked to cancer and other adverse health effects were detected in drinking water in over two dozen public water systems.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen said during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual administration briefing Wednesday that public health system drinking water sampling results released Friday didn’t reveal “immediate, acute” health threats but acknowledged the state must mitigate the threat from the substances known as PFAS.
Christiansen said do-not-consume water orders weren’t issued because they weren’t warranted after drinking water samples revealed detections of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) above federal proposed regulatory standards. PFAS accumulate in the human bloodstream over time.
Those concerned about the potential for PFAS in their drinking water to consider home water filtration systems that address the industrial chemicals, Christiansen recommended.
“These aren’t enough to tell us whether we need treatment or not,” Christiansen said of the results found by the U.S. Geological Survey in conjunction with state officials. “We’re going to have to continue to test and get more information.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday 27 out of 37 public water systems sampled showed detectable levels of select PFAS. Of those 27 systems, 19 had PFAS detections above at least one regulatory standard proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Bureau for Public Health and DEP are engaging with the 27 systems through a work group formed in March to evaluate treatment processes and identify funding options for PFAS removal, the DHHR said.
The Geological Survey sampled 37 systems identified in a study released last year as having certain PFAS compounds in raw, or pretreated, water sources to determine which systems require treatment upgrades.
West Virginia has lagged behind other states in enacting protections against PFAS, which have a toxic legacy in the state.
Other states have enacted their own enforceable drinking water standards and are pursuing or have settled lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS.
But Christiansen, who is also commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said state officials have been “ahead of the curve.” Christiansen said state officials have convened work group meetings with public water system officials to prepare for EPA-proposed regulations.
In March, the DHHR and the DEP announced a new work group to collaborate with select public water systems to develop plans to treat drinking water for PFOA and PFOS, two prominent PFAS. The agencies made the move in preparation for the EPA’s first ever national drinking water standard for PFAS, announced the same day as the state work group.
The EPA set proposed enforceable standards of 4 parts per trillion for two prominent PFAS: PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate). Those are the lowest levels at which the chemicals can be reliably quantified in water, according to the EPA.
The Geological Survey study of drinking water revealed results above the proposed PFOA standard for the following systems: Williamstown Water Department (27.8), Parkersburg Utility Board (12), Hughes River Water – intake on North Fork Hughes River (8.57), New Haven Water Department (6.81), Saint Marys (5.8), Harpers Ferry Campsites-Cardinal (5.48) and Union Williams Public Service District (5.22).
The study revealed the highest test result for PFOS at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs water treatment plant in Martinsburg, part of the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (34.3 parts per trillion).
Veterans Affairs spokesman Gary Kunich said Monday the agency supports, and will comply with, EPA regulatory requirements. Kunich said drinking water within the medical center meets current regulatory drinking water requirements.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection in the raw water-focused Geological Survey study published last year to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
The DHHR reported results above the proposed PFOS standard for the following additional systems: Chester (12.2), Shenandoah Mini Homes (11.6), Harpers Ferry Campsites-Cardinal (11), Walnut Grove Utilities (9.3), Benwood Water Department (8.56), Glen Dale Water Works (7.87), South Jefferson Elementary (7.81), Weirton Area Water Board (6.43) and Blue Ridge Elementary (5.9) and the Town of Fairview (4.41).
The EPA has found there is no safe level of exposure to PFAS.
“So it's important that the state of West Virginia take all detections of PFOA and PFOS very seriously,” Phil Brown, a sociology and health sciences professor at Northeastern University who has co-directed the PFAS Project Lab, said in an email.
Christiansen said there was “no dedicated time frame” for when $18.9 million the EPA announced in February for West Virginia to address “emerging contaminants” like PFAS in drinking water “would flow.” The money was allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Brown said he was surprised state officials’ announcement of drinking water testing results didn’t mention the key role the Parkersburg area played in the nation's awareness of PFAS risks.
“It is especially negligent since Parkersburg has the second highest PFOA level of all the test sites,” Brown said.
It was near Parkersburg that DuPont in 1951 began using PFOA to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
Last year’s Geological Survey report on PFAS in raw water sources found the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said there is no Geological Survey report accompanying the drinking water sampling results state officials released Friday.
High levels of PFAS could cause increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels, decreased vaccine response in children and increased risk of high blood pressure, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
The EPA last month announced the Washington Works facility, owned and operated by DuPont spinoff company Chemours since 2015, is the target of the agency’s first ever Clean Water Act enforcement action to address PFAS discharges.
An EPA consent order filed in April and agreed to by Chemours requires the company to take corrective measures to address discharges of PFAS. The order requires Chemours to implement a PFAS sampling plan to characterize stormwater runoff and effluent wastewater leaving the facility.
PFAS have been used to make carpets stain-resistant and keep food from sticking to packaging.
They can be ingested through air, drinking water, food packaged in PFAS-containing material, use of PFAS-made products and eating fish caught from water contaminated by the chemicals.
