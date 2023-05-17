Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PFAS update

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, West Virginia's state health officer, discussed PFAS detections in public water system drinking water during Gov. Jim Justice's virtual administration briefing Wednesday.

 Governor's Office video screenshot

West Virginia’s state health officer said the state has a “long-term exposure issue” after substances linked to cancer and other adverse health effects were detected in drinking water in over two dozen public water systems.

Dr. Matthew Christiansen said during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual administration briefing Wednesday that public health system drinking water sampling results released Friday didn’t reveal “immediate, acute” health threats but acknowledged the state must mitigate the threat from the substances known as PFAS.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you