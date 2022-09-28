Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Looking to staff up
West Virginia Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training director Eugene White said that his office charged with enforcing the state's mine laws has had to contend with staff members leaving to take higher-paying coal industry jobs. The office's base salary for underground mine inspectors is the same now as it was in fiscal year 2011.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia's state mine inspection office is looking for underground mine inspectors, with its director observing that higher-paying coal industry jobs have pulled staff members away from his agency.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has filled four positions and will fill two more soon, office spokesman Andy Malinoski said. The office enforces the state’s mining laws.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

