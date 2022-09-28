West Virginia Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training director Eugene White said that his office charged with enforcing the state's mine laws has had to contend with staff members leaving to take higher-paying coal industry jobs. The office's base salary for underground mine inspectors is the same now as it was in fiscal year 2011.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has filled four positions and will fill two more soon, office spokesman Andy Malinoski said. The office enforces the state’s mining laws.
The state Coal Mine Health and Safety Board briefly discussed the office’s plans for hiring full-time underground mine inspectors at its regular monthly meeting last week.
Eugene White, director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, said after the meeting that his office's search for new inspectors comes as some members eye work in the coal industry.
Coal industry jobs offer “way more” money, White observed.
“It just keeps occurring all the time,” White said of staff leaving to join the industry.
The agency currently employs 61 underground mine inspectors. The office’s base salary for an underground mine inspector is $54,804.
The office’s base salaries are the same now as they were in fiscal year 2011, per the agency’s annual reports.
The Legislature considered stripping the office of its enforcement authority during the 2022 regular legislative session, abandoning the plan after a public hearing at which nearly two dozen miners and miner advocates spoke out against the bill.
The proposal would have turned the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training into an assistance outlet for mine operators.
Miners condemned provisions in House Bill 4840 that would have removed the powers of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards and lessened the experience required for apprentices to be certified as miners.
Inspectors issued 6,152 violations across all mines in fiscal year 2021.
State underground inspections comprised 2,153 of the 4,953 total inspections the office performed in fiscal year 2021.
There were 155 underground coal mines in operation in fiscal year 2021, according to the agency, a 43% decrease from fiscal year 2011.
West Virginia has been the site of four mine fatalities in 2022. West Virginia’s 10 mine fatalities since the start of 2021 are more than any other state, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data.
