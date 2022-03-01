West Virginia has suffered its second fatal mining accident of 2022.
Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was killed Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine Complex in McDowell County, according to the Governor’s Office.
Hively had 20 years of underground mining experience and advanced mining certifications, the Governor’s Office said.
The mine was operated by Ramaco Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of Ramaco Resources, a Lexington, Kentucky-based metallurgical coal operator.
Ramaco Resources said in a statement Monday evening that Hively was a contract employee working underground.
Hively was employed by GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance, Inc., a longtime independent contractor for Ramaco Resources, the company said.
“We extend our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Mr. Hively's family, friends and co-workers,” Ramaco Resources said.
Ramaco Resources reported that state and federal safety authorities are investigating the accident, along with the company and contractor.
Hively’s death comes six weeks after a coal miner died at a Marshall County prep plant of the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine.
Jeffrey Phillips, 44, a worker for contractor NextGen Industrial Services, died on Jan. 14 after he fell while working above a beltline in the prep plant, according to the Governor’s Office.
West Virginia was the site of six fatal mining accidents in 2021, the most the state had in any year since 2017, when it suffered eight, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
There have been 28 fatal mining accidents in West Virginia since the start of 2016, according to the state. That’s 16% of the 178 deaths from mining accidents reported by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration during that span.
West Virginia’s latest fatal mining accident comes amid momentum in the state Legislature for a bill that would strip away enforcement authority from state mine regulators.
House Bill 4840 would strike out statutory references to “inspections” and “orders,” renaming them “visits” and “recommendations.” The United Mine Workers of America-opposed, West Virginia Coal Association-supported legislation would remove the powers of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards and lessen the experience required for apprentices to be certified as miners.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.