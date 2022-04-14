West Virginia’s highest court has ruled that the state tax commissioner’s revaluations of oil and gas wells in North Central West Virginia were appropriate.
The decision follows up on a case that inspired the Legislature to change the state’s methodology for property tax valuation of oil and gas wells after the court ruled part of the methodology was unconstitutional.
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals’ ruling last week affirmed a 2020 state business court decision finding that the state tax commissioner’s revaluations of oil and gas wells in Doddridge and Ritchie counties belonging to the state's top natural gas producer were fair and reasonable.
The court’s April 8 ruling came after it was asked to review the state’s valuation for Antero Resources wells producing both oil and natural gas in Doddridge County for tax years 2016 and 2017, and in Ritchie County for tax year 2016.
The state tax commissioner and Antero Resources, a Denver-headquartered gas and oil company, disagreed about the revaluations of Antero wells that produced both oil and gas after the court considered the state’s methodology for valuing Antero’s Marcellus shale horizontal gas wells in the same counties for the same tax years in a 2019 ruling.
State code requires the tax commissioner to determine the average annual industry operating expenses per well every five years. Those expenses are to be deducted from working-interest gross receipts to create an income stream for applying a yield capitalization model.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
In the 2019 ruling, the court held in part that deduction of the average annual industry operating expense requires use of a “singular” monetary average deduction instead of a percentage.
The tax commissioner’s method of using a percentage for smaller wells and a monetary average for larger wells resulted in two different formulas to calculate operating expenses, violating a state constitutional requirement that taxes must be “equal and uniform,” the court ruled.
State oil and gas industry leaders and some state lawmakers used that ruling to argue for more industry-friendly well valuation methodology, resulting in laws the past two years changing that methodology.
In its latest ruling, the court disagreed with Antero’s argument that the revaluation violated part of the 2019 ruling requiring use of a “singular” monetary average deduction for deducing the average annual industry operating expense.
The court held that the tax commissioner’s revaluation relied on a percentage to determine to what extent singular monetary averages applied based on the amount of gas versus oil produced and so was “not improper.”
Antero said the combined value of its wells in Doddridge and Ritchie counties in tax years 2016 and 2017 should have been $1.488 billion instead of $1.513 billion as calculated by the tax commissioner.
“The court gave appropriate deference to the Tax Commissioner’s methodology and ensured that Antero’s combined oil and gas wells were treated the same as every other Marcellus horizontal producers’ wells during the relevant tax years," Tax Department executive assistant Alicia Elam Clark said in an email.
Antero Resources did not respond to a request for comment.
The Legislature’s latest response to the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling was passing House Bill 4336 last month. HB 4336 requires the Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
Oil and gas industry representatives and some state legislators criticized the Tax Department’s authority under the current rule set up through HB 2581 of 2021, the Legislature’s previous response to the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, to determine whether a return is incomplete or unreasonable as excessive.
HB 4336 further specifies how the Tax Department is to apply the yield capitalization model for all assessments made on or after July 1. The yield capitalization model is to consist of working interest and royalty interest models.
Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
HB 4336 has added a safe harbor provision for marginal well producers. Marginal well producers have the option of filling out a detailed return or choosing a safe harbor amount to be determined by the Tax Department instead of calculating actual annual operating costs. The safe harbor amount is considered the costs of producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids typical of the geographical and geological location.
A safe harbor amount is a minimum amount of tax payment offering protection from underpayment or other liability.
Like HB 2581 before it, HB 4336 drew criticism from lawmakers representing high gas and oil-producing counties who fear that it will result in devastating reductions to their counties’ property tax revenues.
A fiscal note for HB 4336 filed by the Department of Revenue cited calculations from the state legislative auditor estimating the formula proposed under the measure would have lowered the most recent valuations of about $100 million by roughly $11 million for the 10 highest-producing counties — Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Doddridge, Wetzel, Ritchie, Harrison, Monongalia and Marion — in tax years 2023 and 2024, and by an additional $8 million in tax year 2025 and beyond.
The impact to the remainder of the counties is projected to be $600,000 in tax years 2023 and 2024, and an additional $100,000 in tax year 2025 and beyond.
But the fiscal note cautions its analysis was based on data collected when energy prices were at a record low.
Matthew Irby, who was appointed tax commissioner in June 2021 by Gov. Jim Justice five months after he was named acting tax commissioner, predicted to lawmakers during the 2022 regular legislative session that oil and gas property tax revenues will go up for counties next year, with the increase amount to be determined in part by gas prices and expenses reported by producers.