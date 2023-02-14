West Virginia has a big PFAS problem.
Now it’s got a nearly $19 million influx of federal funding to help fix it.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that $18.9 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go to West Virginia to address emerging contaminants like PFAS in drinking water.
PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a class of man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues ubiquitous in society, common in food packaging, clothes and human blood.
The announcement comes as West Virginia advocates lobby for legislation to establish statewide limits on PFAS discharges into water supplies following last year’s release of interim federal health advisories suggesting the chemicals are much more dangerous than previously thought.
“These are exactly the kind of water infrastructure funds that we hoped the [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] would deliver for West Virginia communities that need it the most,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said in an email.
The EPA said it is also releasing a grant implementation document to give states and communities information to use the funding to address local water quality and public health challenges.
A total investment of $2 billion is allocated to states and territories and will be made available to communities as grants through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program, the agency said.
“The funding announced today will help improve drinking water quality and address emerging contaminants, especially in rural areas,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement.
Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and then-Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted against it.
Manchin joined 35 other members of the Democratic caucus in a letter dated for Monday calling on President Joe Biden to include funding in the administration’s upcoming budget request to comprehensively address PFAS contamination.
The senators called on a budget investing in research that accelerates development of tools and technologies to clean up and ultimately destroy PFAS.
Peter Hoffman, Republican communications director for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said in an email that Capito wasn’t asked to sign onto the letter but plans to build on “momentum” from enacting the infrastructure law’s clean water investment.
Concentrations of two PFAS chemicals were found many times higher than the EPA’s new health advisory levels for those chemicals in a U.S. Geological Survey study released last year.
The highest concentration by far for one of the PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), came from the Lubeck Public Service District in Wood County at 1,540 parts per trillion, 385,000 times the new PFOA health advisory limit. The next two highest PFOA concentrations came from the city of Vienna (147 parts per trillion) and the Parkersburg Utility Board (98 parts per trillion), also both in Wood County.
The study examined raw water, not treated drinking water. The state Department of Environmental Protection has been coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Geological Survey to test for PFAS compounds in treated drinking water at all sites that had PFOA or PFOS detections in the raw water above the EPA’s non-enforceable interim health advisory limits.
West Virginia lags other states in regulatory limits for PFAS and sanctions for the manufacturers responsible for contaminating the environment with them.
PFAS have been ubiquitous in modern society, with uses including food packaging, non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and water-resistant clothing. They show up in the blood of most Americans.
Human studies have found links between exposure to some of the most common PFAS and adverse cardiovascular and immune system impacts, reduced birth weight and cancer.
Citing last year’s U.S. Geological Survey study, which was prepared in cooperation with state environmental and health regulators, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition estimates that over 700,000 West Virginians are served by community water systems for which unsafe levels of PFAS were found in raw water supply.
Legislation has advanced in both the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates that would require state regulators to identify and address PFAS sources impacting public water systems and require facilities that have recently used PFAS chemicals to report their use to the state.
Rosser said the PFAS Protection Act, advancing through the Legislature as Senate Bill 485 in the Senate and House Bill 3189 in the House, takes key steps to address PFAS sources.
The legislation would require the DEP to write a PFAS action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which the U.S. Geological Survey study measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical quantitation limits.
A practical quantitation limit is the minimum concentration of a substance that can be measured with confidence the substance is present at or above that concentration level.
“The combination of this legislation and federal funding will certainly help begin to tackle the drinking water problems on a lot of people’s minds these days,” Rosser said.