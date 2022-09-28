Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hub hubbub

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., signs the West Virginia Regional Hub Coalition's proposal to participate in a competition to become a hydrogen energy production site under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in March. Appalachian energy leaders have teamed up to form a wide, West Virginia state-led coalition to bring a hydrogen hub to the region.

 Courtesy photo

The hub just got heavier, but critics say it could weigh Appalachia down.

A new, West Virginia state-led coalition consisting of more than 40 entities across Appalachia has formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you