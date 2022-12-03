Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A massive gas leak can happen anytime.

Last month brought a prominent reminder of that reality at a gas well belonging to the lead developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline crossing 11 counties in West Virginia.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you