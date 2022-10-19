The federal government is betting that the many millions of dollars it’s investing in turning mine waste into clean energy technology will pay off in a big way
The Department of Energy last week released a notice of intent to fund a $32 million program to produce valuable rare earth elements and other critical minerals and materials from coal-based sources.
The agency already had announced up to $156 million in funding was available for a first-of-a-kind facility to be determined to extract and separate rare earth elements and critical minerals in September.
But when Paul Ziemkiewicz reports economically encouraging results in his water research center’s effort to incentivize treating acid mine drainage in mine drainage-addled West Virginia, the big numbers give way to a tiny percentage.
“The grade we got from this first batch was 0.8%,” Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute at West Virginia University, said in a phone interview last week. “What we’re targeting is 1%.”
Ziemkiewicz was talking about the percentage of rare earth elements extracted relative to useless metals at an acid mine drainage treatment plant near Mount Storm earlier this month.
Getting into a target window between 1% and 2% would allow the rare earth elements vital to building clean energy components and national defense products to be shipped at an economic rate to a central refinery. The refinery would then become the marketplace for the concentrate.
That’s Ziemkiewicz’s vision for a West Virginia-based supply chain that would turn the longtime economic and environmental liability of mine drainage into a sudden asset.
“[T]hose people who are treating and delivering concentrate to the refinery get a check for it,” Ziemkiewicz said. “It helps pay for the acid mine drainage treatment costs and fund whatever else is needed, equipment, repairs, whatever.”
Ziemkiewicz has shared his vision with state and federal lawmakers eager to see it become a reality.
The acid mine drainage researcher testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., earlier this year that the economics were “very favorable” for recovering rare earth elements and critical minerals from acid mine drainage.
Ziemkiewicz also has touted rare earth recovery efforts in testimony before state legislative committees, telling lawmakers that U.S. efforts to get ahead in the rare earths market has created an opportunity for West Virginia to supply rare earth elements and critical materials for the rest of the nation.
The Department of Energy awarded nine grants to WVU’s research team in the past six years to study the potential of extracting rare earth elements from acid mine drainage.
Ziemkiewicz was encouraged by the first batch taken from the plant near Mount Storm, a product of a partnership between the Water Research Institute and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
“[I]t came out better than I thought it would be from the first one,” Ziemkiewicz said. “I expected the grade to be a lot lower than it was.”
Now the Water Research Institute is going after the Department of Energy’s $156 million set aside for a facility that demonstrates the extraction, separation and refining of unconventional feedstock materials into rare earth metals or critical minerals. Ziemkiewicz said the institute would use the funding to construct and operate the planned central refinery with the idea that it’s based at a location to be determined in West Virginia.
“If it isn’t, I’ll probably be taken out and shot,” Ziemkiewicz said.
The funding was provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last year after support from three of West Virginia’s five members of Congress. Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., voted for the measure. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., joined most congressional Republicans in voting against it.
The application deadline for the funding pot of up to $156 million is Nov. 21.
Ziemkiewicz said he hadn’t yet reviewed the Department of Energy’s $32 million funding opportunity.
The Department of Energy has invested $25 million in 21 projects throughout the country to support the production of rare earth elements and critical minerals in fossil fuel-producing communities.
The goal is to build a domestic supply chain for advanced technologies needed to lessen U.S. energy dependence.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Federal law defines critical minerals as those essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. whose supply chain is vulnerable to disruption.
Acid mine drainage provides rare earths in an easily recoverable form, Ziemkiewicz has found, requiring no rock grinding or intensive processing.
“You don’t have to dig something up,” Ziemkiewicz said. “You don’t have to get a new mining permit. You don’t have to take apart an old slurry impoundment.”
Acid mine drainage forms when pyrite is exposed and reacts with water and air to form sulfuric acid and dissolved iron, which can form the orange and red sediments in the bottom of streams. Acid mine drainage can have devastating effects on aquatic life and ecosystems.
Steven Fortier, director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Minerals Information Center, testified before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee earlier this year that the nation was 100% reliant on imports for 17 mineral commodities and at least 50% import-reliant for another 30 mineral commodities.
West Virginia-based organizations have lobbied for new bipartisan legislation designed to ensure that funding for abandoned mine land cleanup in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support long-term acid mine drainage treatment.
The Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act would authorize states to set aside up to 30% of their annual Abandoned Mine Land grant funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into an account for treatment and abatement of acid mine drainage.
The bill overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives in July with support from all three of West Virginia’s House members. But the bill has stalled since then.
The bill is endorsed by the Water Research Institute, the Coal River Group, the Dunkard Creek Watershed Association, Friends of Blackwater, Friends of the Cheat, Friends of Deckers Creek, Guardians of the West Fork River Watershed, the Preston County Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Mon River Association and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.
The plant near Mount Storm would be one of many sites that feed concentrate into the central refinery. The DEP’s Office of Special Reclamation has been responsible for designing and building the plant, which isn’t yet fully up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed delivery of materials and project completion.
DEP general counsel Jason Wandling noted during a state legislative committee meeting last year that money to support the state’s strained Special Reclamation Fund is another potential benefit from rare earth element recovery.
A report released in June 2021 by the state Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
Ziemkiewicz is thinking big. But in the meantime, his target remains small.
“We expect before very long we’ll be hitting target levels and our grade will start improving even beyond 0.8%,” Ziemkiewicz said.