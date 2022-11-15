Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gas talk

John Deskins, researcher at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University's John Chambers College of Business and Economics, gives a natural gas price-focused presentation to a panel of state lawmakers Monday at Cacapon Resort State Park. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Natural gas prices delivered to West Virginia residential consumers have soared over the past year and are about to get higher, a West Virginia University researcher told state lawmakers at a legislative committee meeting Monday.

Gas prices delivered to state residential consumers have escalated by 20% in the past year, according to the presentation from John Deskins of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at WVU's John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

