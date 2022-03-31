A U.S. Senate energy panel heard testimony Thursday that West Virginia is well-positioned to play a key role in building a domestic supply chain for advanced technologies needed to lessen U.S. energy dependence.
West Virginia University Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz testified before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that addressing one of West Virginia’s most pervasive pollution sources could yield elements and minerals vital to building clean energy components and national defense products.
Ziemkiewicz filled senators in on progress that WVU researchers have made toward economically beneficial recovery of rare earth elements and critical minerals from acid mine drainage.
“[W]e’ve found that the economics are very favorable,” Ziemkiewicz said.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earths are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Federal law defines critical minerals as those essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. whose supply chain is vulnerable to disruption.
Ziemkiewicz noted that WVU and Virginia Tech experts had homed in on the idea of using acid mine drainage as feedstock and had developed a process for recovering rare earth elements and critical minerals without additional mining or producing radioactive byproducts like most conventional rare earth mines.
Acid mine drainage provides rare earths in an easily recoverable form, Ziemkiewicz noted, requiring no rock grinding or intensive processing. Ziemkiewicz estimated that the process’s carbon footprint is half as much as a conventional mining and milling operation.
Acid mine drainage forms when pyrite is exposed and reacts with water and air to form sulfuric acid and dissolved iron, which can form the orange and red sediments in the bottom of streams.
The work at WVU dates back to the Department of Energy awarding the first of nine grants to the university in 2016 to study the potential of extracting rare earth elements from acid mine drainage.
Researchers still need to demonstrate the technology and build a domestic refinery but will have a rare earths market as soon as operations begin, Ziemkiewicz told the committee.
Ziemkiewicz told the senators the project could result in economic diversification for Appalachian coal towns.
“This work has the potential to be a game-changer,” Manchin said.
Americans are coveting energy independence more in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which drew attention to U.S. imports of Russian energy that President Joe Biden banned in response to the attack.
Steven Fortier, director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Minerals Information Center, testified that the nation was 100% reliant on imports for 17 mineral commodities and at least 50% import-reliant for another 30 mineral commodities.
The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden will approve use of the Defense Production Act to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used for large-capacity batteries like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese to reduce dependence on China and other countries for clean energy materials.
Manchin and three Senate Republicans had sent a letter to Biden asking him to use the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of critical minerals for lithium-ion batteries.
“We should not be relying upon countries like China or others,” Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a gathering of Biden administration officials at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University in South Charleston two weeks ago. “We should be building a full supply chain here.”
At the March 18 gathering, Granholm announced $5 million in Department of Energy funding to support up to five training pilot programs in energy and automotive communities bringing together labor and industry partners to establish union jobs in the domestic battery supply chain.
The gathering also yielded the announcement that Sparkz, a California-based battery supply startup, had committed to building a battery plant in an unspecified location in West Virginia that would employ at least 350 people and partnering with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to work at the plant.
Sparkz is focusing on contributing to a battery supply chain independent of China-sourced materials.
The Biden administration has set goals of carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050.
Last year, the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries led by the Energy, Defense, Commerce and State departments released a blueprint for lithium batteries in which it committed to setting up a secure battery materials and technology supply chain with U.S. partners by 2030.
That’s an ambitious target, given that China accounted for 76% of commissioned manufacturing capacity for lithium-ion batteries in 2020, according to the Energy Department.
Ziemkiewicz suggested policy guidance allowing states to set aside a portion of federal funding for abandoned mine land and water cleanup projects for long-term maintenance of acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
West Virginia-based organizations are lobbying for new bipartisan legislation designed to ensure that funding for abandoned mine land cleanup in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in November will support long-term acid mine drainage treatment.
The Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act would authorize states to set aside up to 30% of their annual Abandoned Mine Land grant funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into an account for treatment and abatement of acid mine drainage.
The bill is endorsed by the Water Research Institute, the Coal River Group, the Dunkard Creek Watershed Association, Friends of Blackwater, Friends of the Cheat, Friends of Deckers Creek, Guardians of the West Fork River Watershed, the Preston County Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Mon River Association and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.
The federal infrastructure law allotted $11.29 billion over 15 years through the Abandoned Mine Lands program for mine cleanup.
“These bills represent major progress toward solving West Virginia’s acid mine drainage crisis that will help clean up polluted water, beautify our waterways, and strengthen local economies, all without costing taxpayers an additional penny,” Friends of the Cheat Executive Director Amanda Pitzer said in a press release Wednesday.
The STREAM Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and in the Senate by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
Ziemkiewicz told the Energy and Natural Resources Committee that a new acid mine drainage treatment plant near Mount Storm would be producing mixed rare earth oxides by mid-summer this year.
The institute was awarded $5 million in 2019 by the federal Department of Energy to scale up recovery of rare earth elements from acid mine drainage sludge.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Special Reclamation is the plant designer and builder, Rockwell Automation is providing sensor and control technology and TenCate Corporation is providing filtration material to capture and dewater concentrates before shipment, Ziemkiewicz reported.