PINEVILLE – Richard Altizer stepped around the holes in his yard to ponder the bigger hole in which his family finds itself.
“It’s all got to be redone,” Altizer said, standing on ground he owns but doesn’t trust anymore.
He was thinking about the tens of thousands of dollars he estimates it’ll cost to reset his Wyoming County double-wide mobile home so that it no longer tilts toward the creek behind it. He pointed out pits in his yard he said his 12-year-old daughter Kaley spotted last April near her swing set and trampoline.
“We can’t have cookouts. We can’t enjoy our yard,” Altizer’s wife, Lisa, said. “We can’t enjoy our property that we pay for.”
Richard, 55, and his wife Lisa, 48, started renovating a cinderblock building on their Pineville property to be a bed-and-breakfast spot for ATV riders as a tribute to her mother, who had lived there before dying in 2019.
“Little did we know we were going to have issues,” Lisa said.
The Altizers said they noticed water leaking in around the bottom of the building’s foundation and realized the foundation was cracking.
In February 2021, after they noticed ceiling damage in their home, they contacted the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
That’s how the Altizers discovered their land had been mined.
“That was a shock to us,” Richard said.
The DEP issued a notice of violation for the permit held by Road Fork Development Company, Inc. for mining under the Altizers’ property before giving notice six months in advance or conducting a pre-subsidence survey as required by state code.
The damages weren’t limited to the Altizers’ Welch Pineville Road property.
The DEP issued eight notices of violation for the same Road Fork underground mining permit over a seven-month stretch last year for the same violations. All of them followed resident complaints, according to agency records.
One of those Pineville area property owners complained of kitchen cabinets separating from the ceiling and a porch sinking away from the house. Another resident reported cracks in their walls.
Lisa fears the damage has lowered property values.
“Who would want to buy a place that has pits in the yard and a double-wide coming apart and the hot tub damaged and the pool damaged?” Lisa said.
A third property owner reported a buckling floor. A fourth cited yard depressions, doors not shutting properly, ceiling and patio cracks, bowed walls and a chimney separating from the house.
n n n
That property owner, Carl Lane, 72, is a retired underground miner who knows all about mining subsidence.
The soft-spoken former U.S. Steel and Arch Coal mine foreman said he started noticing the signs in his home a year-and-a-half to two years ago.
“Being a coal miner myself and knowing how they operate and doing this kind of mining, we always informed the community what was going on,” Lane said, recalling that Arch Coal gave pre-mining notices to Mingo County property owners when he was with the company in the 1990s.
Lane always expected to get a similar heads-up if anyone mined under his home of 34 years.
“It didn’t happen,” Lane says.
Lane joined his wife, Vickie, and poodle Peanut in the living room after walking across a sloping hallway that he said hadn’t tilted before his house started leaning east.
“We’ve tried to keep our home up,” Vickie said, ensconced in her seat below broken glass mirror tiles doing little to hide the bulging walls supporting them. “We sure don’t want it getting in a mess now that we’re getting older.”
Richard Altizer said he told his neighbors they had been mined under after their suspicions were raised when a surveyor came out to remap the area.
The DEP found in a review of the Altizers’ land later that the eastern half of their one-acre property was mined in October 2017 and the western half was mined nine months later. Citing Road Fork, the agency said the deep mine was closed and sealed in 2020. The review noted no pre-subsidence survey was ever conducted.
But the DEP reached a conclusion in that review that sunk the Altizers even lower.
The agency found no deep mining-related subsidence damage at their residence.
Under state code, there’s a “rebuttable presumption” that underground mining caused subsidence damage in any area where subsidence damage is alleged and a pre-subsidence survey is required.
Road Fork challenged that presumption in the Altizers’ case, submitting reports from two Raleigh County-based engineering firms finding the damage to the Altizer property wasn’t from mining subsidence. One of the reports asserted poor construction techniques and “long-term minor settlement” were to blame.
The DEP sided with Road Fork, citing a lack of subsidence evidence when comparing pre- and post-mining remote sensing maps of the area.
Before the Road Fork-submitted reports, a DEP geologist who reviewed the Altizers’ home filed a report contending the mine’s pillars were sufficiently designed to prevent roof collapse and subsidence and signs of movement within the double-wide were “likely natural settling.”
Road Fork has submitted reports from the same engineering firms – Alliance Consulting, Inc. and Alpha Engineering Services – contending damages to the other Pineville area properties also weren’t mining-related. The DEP hasn’t filed final conclusions in those cases. The Altizers have appealed the DEP’s conclusion in their case to the state Surface Mine Board.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher declined to comment, citing the litigation.
“Such issues will be addressed through the regulatory and appeals process,” Chris Hunter, an attorney representing the mining company, said in an email. Hunter declined to comment further.
David Barney, Jr., a Charleston-based attorney representing the Altizers and six nearby households, takes issue with the DEP’s reliance on remote sensing to conclude the Altizers’ damage wasn’t deep mining-related. Barney noted that none of the area’s homes are visible in the aerial snapshots showing the remote sensing results.
The Altizers said the DEP has abandoned them, leaving them unprotected even before its ruling against them by failing to require Road Fork to conduct a pre-subsidence survey before mining around their home.
“We never got that notification,” Lisa says. “And the DEP didn’t make them do it.”
The DEP determined in December that Road Fork’s permit violations didn’t constitute a “pattern of violations” under a state legislative rule. The DEP can make that designation for any permit where violations were cited on two or more inspections within any one-year period and “caused willfully or through an unwarranted failure to comply.”
The designation would require the permittee to show cause why the permit shouldn’t be suspended or revoked.
“The DEP is charged with protecting the environment and people’s rights,” Lisa said.
Concerns over lack of protection from mining subsidence come as a state law hangs in administrative limbo. The law would limit how much compensation property owners can get if underground mining damages their home.
Meanwhile, the Altizers and others in and near Pineville are fending for themselves.
“If they get by with this, that means they can do anybody like this,” Richard says.
Settling for less than settlements
Eric Gordon, a Moundsville attorney who specializes in mine subsidence cases, noted that most deeds in counties where coal mining is prevalent include waivers that allow mine operators to subside their property without being responsible for the damage that occurs.
A West Virginia legislative rule currently requires mine operators to repair damage or compensate the owners for however much the value of the property decreases. The owner gets to choose the remedy.
In 2020, the state Legislature approved a rule that would cap compensation at 120% of the pre-mining property value. The Legislature rejected a proposed amendment to the rule that would have omitted the cap.
The rule isn’t in effect more than two years after its passage because the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement is conducting what an office spokesman called a “deliberative review process.”
Federal code requires final action on all amendment requests to be finished within seven months of receiving proposed amendments from the state.
“[P]rogram amendments may differ in level of complexity, which can affect the duration of deliberate reviews,” office spokesman Francis Piccoli said in an email.
Gordon fears a compensation cap would keep people with the most severe damage from recovering enough for repairs.
“The settlements we typically see are generally appreciably higher than 120%,” Gordon said in an email.
If the state’s goal is protecting property owners, Gordon said, it should preserve the option provided by the current rule of making the mining company perform the repairs.
“Laws can always be modified to assist property owners,” Gordon said.
Home sunken home
Barney expects an uptick in subsidence in West Virginia to come from the state’s 3.6% year-over-year increase in coal production in the first quarter, according to Energy Information Administration data.
“There is no way to protect people from subsidence damage short of not permitting longwall mining,” Gordon said. “It is, as they say, the nature of the beast when you drop the ground in the manner longwall mining does.”
The DEP denied less than 2% of mining permit applications from the start of 2016 to August, Fletcher, the agency spokesman, said last year.
Longwall mining consists of extracting long, rectangular blocks of coal and letting the mine roof collapse as mining progresses.
A 2020 Office of Mining Surface Reclamation and Enforcement report found West Virginia led the country in underground coal production, with longwall mining being the predominant production method.
Alliance Consulting argued that a non-longwall mining technique in which coal pillars are left underground lessened subsidence risk. The Altizers said evidence to the contrary is all around them, causing a gradual deluge of neighborhood damage resulting in a lower quality of life just down the road from where Lisa’s parents are buried.
“I took care of my mom and dad here,” Lisa says.” This is all my little girl knows. This has been her home. This is our home.”
Stepping outside his door after walking across his sloping hallway and pointing out cracks in his walls, Carl Lane said he’s come up with a word that captures how the damage has affected his daily life.
“Anxiety,” Lane says. “You don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day, you know? Having been a coal miner who knows what goes on underground and the after-effects of it, that makes you wonder what’s going to happen.”
Richard can’t shake the sinking feelings still lingering from when his buildings, deck, heat pump and trust in state regulators all sunk.
Near the “Home Sweet Home” sign hanging on the Altizers’ wall, cracks are showing.
“This was a beautiful place and it’s gone,” Richard sighed. “It’s gone.”