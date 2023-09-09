Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Deatherage

St. Albans construction engineer George Deatherage was summoned to Washington, D.C., in 1938 to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee about his pro-Nazi organizing and propaganda work.

 LIBRARY OF CONGRESS | Courtesy photo

Eighty-five years ago this month, a tall, bespectacled engineer from St. Albans stepped to the podium at a conference in Erfurt, Germany, to address thousands of Nazis, Fascists and their sympathizers from more than 20 nations.

The lone American to speak at the 3rd annual World Confederation of Anti-Semites, George E. Deatherage wasted no time letting the audience know he and other like-minded Americans backed their cause.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you