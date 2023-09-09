Eighty-five years ago this month, a tall, bespectacled engineer from St. Albans stepped to the podium at a conference in Erfurt, Germany, to address thousands of Nazis, Fascists and their sympathizers from more than 20 nations.
The lone American to speak at the 3rd annual World Confederation of Anti-Semites, George E. Deatherage wasted no time letting the audience know he and other like-minded Americans backed their cause.
“It is with great and much-anticipated pleasure to be able to extend to the patriots of Germany and the many other nations represented here today the greetings and good wishes of your American brothers,” he said. “We are all brothers in race and culture, devoting our lives to a common cause — the salvation of the world for Christian and Aryan people by destroying the power of Jewish communism.”
The invitation to speak at the Erfurt gathering was a high point for Deatherage, who, a few years earlier, founded the American Nationalist Confederation, which sought to unite home-grown racists, anti-Semites and fascists under one banner. He also presided over the Knights of the White Camelia, a Ku Klux Klan offshoot he revived and chartered in West Virginia in 1935.
The Kanawha County man wound up his 1938 Erfurt speech by informing his audience that he had recently adopted the swastika as the emblem for his American Nationalist Confederation, and placed the symbol on the front-page banner of the ANC News Bulletin, published in St. Albans. He told the crowd that the swastika would become the new emblem of “Christian Nazism” in America.
At the same time Deatherage was making a name for himself as a Nazi booster and extreme right-wing firebrand, he was also leading a more placid, conventional life as the engineer in charge of building Union Carbide’s new production plant for ethylene-based chemicals in South Charleston.
Deatherage was the son of a Ceredo-born mother and a father who worked at the American Car and Foundry factory in Huntington. He was born in Minnesota soon after his father was transferred to a new ACF plant in Duluth. After earning his engineering credentials, Deatherage worked for a Canadian railroad, then moved to Asia to oversee construction for the India Iron & Steel Co. through the mid-1920s, before returning to the United States.
He moved to West Virginia in the early 1930s to oversee construction at a new Westvaco Chlorine Products plant, then supervise the building of Union Carbide’s new production facility on an 11-acre tract in South Charleston. While working in Kanawha County, he lived in the St. Albans home of his brother-in-law and sister, Clifford and Norma Barton.
Already a member of the Ku Klux Klan by the time he arrived in West Virginia, he founded and chartered the like-minded American Nationalist Confederation and the Knights of the White Camelia soon after moving here.
Three months before addressing the crowd in Nazi Germany, Deatherage had been summoned to Washington, D.C., to testify before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. During questioning there, he admitted to taking part in a scheme to stage a coup after the upcoming 1940 presidential election to install a fascist government under military control, with retired Gen. George Van Horn Mosely, the anti-Semitic former deputy chief of staff of the U.S. Army, serving as ruler.
Deatherage also admitted that much of the printed material distributed to the public through his White Camelia and Nationalist Confederation organizations had been published in, and mailed from, Nazi Germany, and that he had recently visited the German embassy in Washington to discuss fundraising tactics.
During questioning before the House committee, Deatherage was asked about who he may have met with during his stay in Washington. He responded that he had met with former governor and one-term U.S. Senator Henry D. Hatfield, R-W.Va., who he identified as “my cousin.”
Though booted from his Carbide job in 1937 due to his growing notoriety as a home-front fascist, Deatherage apparently had little trouble finding work as a construction engineer on defense-related jobs — even while being surveilled by the FBI.
According to declassified documents, in July 1939, the FBI’s Huntington field office received a message from Director J. Edgar Hoover ordering the special agent in charge to honor a State Department request to monitor Deatherage’s activities. The surveillance was sought due to the engineer’s frequent travels across the country to “meet with leaders of other so-called Fascist organizations,” as Hoover put it.
At one point, Deatherage was interviewed in his brother-in-law’s St. Albans home by an FBI agent, who, in his report, described the construction engineer as standing six feet, two inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds, “well-poised, self-confident and, apparently, very well read.” During the 1939 interview, Deatherage told the agent that the “anti-Jewish feeling in the U.S. today is five times more powerful than the feeling was in Germany when Hitler took control,” according to a declassified report filed by the agent.
In August 1939, the FBI tracked Deatherage on a train trip from Charleston to New York, where he was the main speaker addressing a crowd of 5,000 attending a rally in the Bronx of the virulent anti-Semitic group Christian Mobilizers. Also during the trip to New York, Deatherage was observed having lunch with Fritz Kuhn, president of the Nazi-aligned German- American Bund.
From 1940 to early 1941, Deatherage worked as a construction engineer at Camp Lee, Virginia, which had been closed since the end of World War I, but was then being reopened and upgraded to serve as an Army training facility during the buildup to the expected United States’ entry in World War II. He then moved about 75 miles to the east to Norfolk, to serve as executive engineer on a multimillion dollar upgrade of the U.S. Navy base there, until a news report surfaced about the Nazi sympathizer’s involvement in his newest defense infrastructure project.
“George E. Deatherage, who, a few years ago was trying to unite all native fascist organizations into one federation promoting Maj. Gen. George Van Horn Moseley for American Fuehrer, has turned up as the engineer in charge of a $7 million naval construction,” according to an article that appeared in February, 1942, in the New York City daily newspaper PM.
With the nation now fully involved in World War II, Deatherage’s work at the Navy base became a hot topic of discussion in Congress. Within days, U.S. Navy Secretary Frank Knox fired him from the Norfolk job for being “an undesirable person.”
But Deatherage landed on his feet.
Soon after he was dismissed from the Norfolk job, Deatherage found work as a construction engineer on the new, $55 million West Virginia Ordnance Works plant the Army Corps of Engineers was overseeing construction of near Point Pleasant. Again, his extracurricular role as a fascist and Nazi sympathizer, while building a munitions plant during a time of war, came to the attention of the press, then Congress, and, again, after only two months on the Point Pleasant job, he was let go.
Despite his ability to find work on sensitive military construction projects, Deatherage, in a 1941 letter to FBI Director Hoover, accused the bureau of “employing a so-called blacklist against my employment on defense projects,” according to declassified FBI files. Deatherage went on to advise Hoover that his political activities “may be in opposition to the [Roosevelt] administration but they have in no sense been inimical to the welfare of my country — let’s get that one thing straight from the outset.”
“You are in error in your belief that this bureau has been in any way interested in your employment,” Hoover responded in a letter sent the following week.
By 1945, Deatherage’s opinion of Hoover and the FBI had changed, according to a letter he wrote the FBI director weeks after World War II came to an end. “While some actions of the bureau are infringing on individual rights,” he wrote, “I am quite frank to say that as far as I know, your department has been as honest and fair as the present hysteria will admit.”
Deatherage was supervising construction of a public housing complex in Arkansas in January 1943, when his name appeared second on a list of 30 domestic pro-Nazi activists indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., on charges of conspiracy to commit sedition. The following year, 30 of those indicted, including Deatherage, were defendants in a highly publicized, highly unorthodox, trial that ended in a mistrial following the fatal heart attack of the presiding judge.
In the 1950s, Deatherage moved to Florida, where he worked as a researcher for anti-Semitic columnist and radio commentator Upton Close. Later, he served as national director of the America First organization and became involved with the John Birch Society.
He died in 1965, but his written work lives on.
In addition to the hate screeds he wrote for his publications during the 1930s and 1940s, a number of mainstream Deatherage tomes are still available through McGraw-Hill books. Their titles include “Construction Office Administration,” “Construction Estimating and Job Pre-Planning,” and “Construction Scheduling and Control.”
One reason Deatherage consistently found work despite his high profile role as a Hitler acolyte was that “professionally, he emphasized exactitude, organization and cost control,” wrote Charles R. Gallagher in “Adopting the Swastika: George E. Deatherage and the American Nationalist Confederation.”
“Due to his competence and emphasis on the bottom line, he was much in demand as a young construction engineer,” according to Gallagher.
Earlier this year, Deatherage was mentioned on several segments of the MSNBC podcast “Ultra,” which dealt with pre-World War II American extremism.
