HUNTINGTON — Efforts to transform Huntington brownfields into economic tools were on display Thursday.
Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and other officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency toured two brownfield sites that are being repurposed for new use in Huntington: the former ACF Industries property in Highlawn and the former Black Diamond Hub in Westmoreland.
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority purchased the former ACF site in early 2020. The 47 acres of flat property is neighbored by Marshall University, the Ohio River, U.S. 60 and other key resources for economic development. Last fall, demolition began at the site.
The EPA defines a brownfield as “a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.”
Cathy Burns, the executive director of HMDA, said the demolition phase would be completed this spring. The contractor for the project is Raze International. She and other City of Huntington officials led the EPA representatives through the tour.
“I think they are extremely pleased with the efforts that we’ve put forth so far, and I think they have a lot of confidence in our ability to … redevelop and turn this property into new development,” Burns said of the EPA officials’ tour.
HMDA envisions the ACF site being used for light manufacturing, technology research, training and other kinds of economic development, Burns said. The goal is to encourage the growth of existing businesses or bring new ones into the city. Some interest has already been shown in the property, she said.
“This is what transformation and revitalization looks and feels like,” Ortiz said after walking through the demolition site Thursday.
He noted that while there is still work ahead, over a decade of work has gone into revitalizing the former ACF site.
The EPA has supported the redevelopment of the ACF property through grants and loans. Burns estimated the agency’s contribution to be around $700,000.
The efforts to redevelop the ACF site are an example of people working together to revitalize and transform their city, Ortiz said.
“This example is among the most elite examples because the mayor has assembled so many creative partners together. So … a lot of our communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region are facing the same challenges, but the responses are varied,” Ortiz said. “There’s a lot of successes out there and there’s no question that there’s work to be done, but this is an example of everything coming together.”
Mayor Steve Williams said the redevelopment of the former ACF site is a “good signal of what is to come.” Revitalizing the property complements other city efforts to address stormwater utilities and fix declining homes in the area.
“The beauty … is that with the rescue plan money, we have the resources now to be doing things to make sure that we’re complementing this site,” Williams said.
In Westmoreland, Ortiz and other EPA officials toured the Black Diamond Hub, which Coalfield Development Corp. is repurposing. Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield, said the former hub will be an expansion of initiatives at the West Edge Factory on nearby Vernon Street. Plans include moving Solar Holler into the hub because of its growing operations.
Dennison said revitalizing a brownfield doesn’t happen overnight. It takes the assessment, dealing with possible environmental contaminants and repurposing buildings. The process also means finding sources of funding. While it can be a slow process, it is a meaningful one, he said.
“Everyone assumed both these buildings you have to tear down, and we’re saying we think it’s better for the local economy to actually preserve the buildings and do something new in them again,” Dennison said. “So don’t just give up on them, but reinvest in them, and don’t just give up on West Virginia. Reinvest in West Virginia. Reinvest in our workers.”