Two volunteer coaches elected to their respective county boards of education last month can continue to coach while they serve on the boards, the West Virginia Ethics Commission determined Thursday.
As long as the board members remain unpaid volunteers and don’t use their positions on the boards to unfairly enrich the schools where they coach, they aren’t in violation of the West Virginia Ethics Act, commissioners said.
The requests were made separately, but the commission’s ruling was the same for both board members. The commission made the same determination in similar situations in 2000 and 2005.
An attorney for the commission noted it was OK for the school districts to pay those board members a $1 salary if it meant keeping the school district and the board members in compliance with a liability insurance policy.
The board also determined an attorney who works for a state board cannot be involved in selecting a law firm to contract with the state to replace her when she retires because her spouse works at one of the law firms to which the state reached out to make a bid for legal services.
Instead of replacing the attorney, who serves as an in-house general counsel for the board, the state intends to contract with an outside law firm for legal counsel services.
Because the attorney would have a financial interest in her spouse’s law firm being awarded the contract, she can’t be involved in the selection process.
If the spouse’s law firm turns out to be the top bidder, it’s legal for the state to contract with the law firm since her spouse owns less than 5% of the law firm, the board determined.
In other business, the commission scheduled a public hearing for Lisa Holstein, the threat preparedness coordinator for the Boone County Health Department.
The Ethics Commission’s Probable Cause Review Board found Holstein showed favoritism to her daughter and son by creating a position within the health department and hiring them at different times for the job.
She first hired her daughter in October 2017 under the title of office assistant, but she was referred to as the “threat preparedness assistant,” according to the statement of charges against Holstein.
The position of threat preparedness assistant didn’t exist prior to October 2017, and the job wasn’t advertised. Holstein’s daughter was the only applicant, according to the statement.
Holstein’s daughter originally was paid $15 an hour, but Holstein later lowered the rate to $12 an hour to make it consistent with the standard payment for a person with an office assistant classification. Her daughter remained in that position until June 2019.
Holstein hired her son in the same position in August 2019, according to the statement. She hired her daughter to “perform various inventory duties” between September 2019 and June 2021, according to the statement.
The hearing is set for July 19.