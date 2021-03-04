A county prosecutor violated the state Ethics Act by hiring her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor, and must terminate his employment within 30 days, the state Ethics commission ruled Thursday.
In a unanimous vote without discussion, commissioners concluded that the prosecutor, who was not identified in the request for an advisory opinion, was effectively violating the Ethic Act’s prohibition on using public office for private gain for oneself or for another.
A key point in the decision was that the prosecutor had failed to advertise the job opening, but had reached out to local lawyers about the vacancy.
She stated there was little interest in the position, since the county commission has indicated it may have to eliminate the position as of July 1 because of financial issues. She said the boyfriend, who is a lawyer in good standing and qualified for the position, was the only applicant for the job.
Commission general counsel Theresa Kirk said the prosecutor did not violate the Ethics Act’s prohibition on nepotism, since she does not live with the boyfriend, who also is not a relative.
“No white-line rule applies to this case,” she said.
Identities of persons requesting advisory opinions are confidential.
Also Thursday, the Ethics Commission:
| Concluded that an organization that lobbies the Legislature may recognize a legislator by making a charitable contribution in the legislator’s name to a local homeless shelter in excess of the $25 limit on gifts in the Ethics Act.
Kirk noted that in a 1991 advisory opinion, the commission concluded it was acceptable for an organization to make a similar charitable contribution on behalf of a public official for participating as a speaker at an organization event.
“Charitable donation in the name of the public official is permissible, and the $25 limit does not apply,” Kirk said.
Commissioners did rule that the contribution must be disclosed in the organization’s lobbyist financial disclosure report.
| Ruled that a mayor may appear in a video soliciting contributions for a nonprofit drug and alcohol recovery center in his city. Commissioners concluded the purpose of the video is in line with precedents allowing public officials to solicit for charitable causes.
| Were advised by executive director Kim Webber that the commission has received 16 verified complaints of possible ethics violations so far in 2021.
She said that’s down from 19 verified complaints at the same point in 2020, but noted that 11 of the 16 complaints were filed in the past week.