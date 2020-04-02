Ethics Commission: Candidate for sheriff cannot show badge in campaign materials

A chief deputy sheriff running for county sheriff may not use a photograph of herself wearing her badge in campaign materials, the state Ethics Commission determined in an advisory opinion approved Thursday.
In a 2019 opinion, commissioners concluded a police officer could not use photographs of himself in uniform in campaign materials, since that could be interpreted as an endorsement by the police department.
Commissioners Thursday determined the badge conveys the same official endorsement, even though the photo in question showed the deputy in civilian clothes, but wearing her badge and department identification tag. The photo, posted but removed from the candidate’s campaign website, was taken while she was making a presentation to a class in a local school.
Meeting telephonically, commissioners Thursday also:
• Determined a city councilwoman who is employed full-time by the county library system could vote on a city budget that includes a $1,500 line item appropriation to her library branch, to support community programs and purchase supplies.
Commissioners concluded the councilwoman would not directly benefit from the appropriation, and as a library system employee, would be affected as a member of a class of five or more individuals.
• Ruled a county commission can review and give final approval to probate an estate, even though the county has a lien against the estate to collect unpaid county ambulance fees.
Commissioners concluded the county commission as a whole, not the individual commissioners, has a financial interest in the estate.
• Approved employment exemptions for four Division of Highways employees, including District 6 area supervisor Marvin Carder Jr.
• Were advised by Ethics Commission executive director Rebecca Stepto that commission staff are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, with a rotation to have two staffers a day in commission offices to answer phones and process mail.
“We’ve had a great decrease in activities, as you can guess,” she said.
Stepto said the commission was able to put out its April newsletter to county and municipal officials, featuring an article outlining ways to comply with the state’s Open Meetings Act when conducting meetings telephonically or using video streaming.
She also said the blackout period for filing ethics complaints against candidates for public office will be extended with the postponement of the primary election from May 12 to June 9 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the Ethics Act, ethics complaints cannot be filed against candidates for 60 days prior to elections, to cut down on the practice of political operatives filing complaints against opposition candidates in hopes of generating negative publicity.