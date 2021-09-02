In a unanimous decision, the state Ethics Commission ruled a county may employ the county sheriff’s son as director of courthouse security, so long as the sheriff does not directly supervise the son or favor him in any way.
Requests for advisory opinions are confidential, but the Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram reported in July that the Harrison County Commission had postponed a vote on promoting Robert Matheny II, son of Sheriff Robert Matheny, to director of courthouse security in order to give the county attorney an opportunity to “look further into the promotion.”
According to the request for the advisory opinion, the previous director of courthouse security retired. (According to news reports, Rick Miller retired as director of courthouse security for Harrison County in early July.)
The sheriff’s son, who was employed as a courthouse security officer, applied for the director’s position when the county advertised the vacancy.
The sheriff and director of courthouse security jointly hire and supervise courthouse security staff, and the sheriff has delegated his supervisory authority over courthouse security to his chief deputy, according to the request.
The chief deputy subsequently recommended that the county commission promote the son to the director’s position.
Ethics Commissioners concluded the arrangement does not violate the Ethics Act’s prohibition on nepotism, given the delegation of authority to the chief deputy, and because the sheriff and son have no direct financial relationship.
The opinion notes that the sheriff may not favor his son, or give him any advantage in the workplace. However, it is permissible for the son to receive benefits given as a member of a class of five or more, such as if county employees are given an extra paid holiday.
Commissioners approved the advisory opinion without discussion, with Commissioner Monte Williams of Morgantown recusing himself.
Also Thursday, Ethics Commission executive director Kim Weber said the commission has 47 verified ethics complaints under consideration, down from 65 verified complaints at the same point in 2020.
Weber also said the commission finished the 2020-21 budget year on June 30 with a small surplus, primarily the result of leaving one staff attorney position vacant.
