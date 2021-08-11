A circuit clerk has entered into a conciliation agreement with the state Ethics Commission, admitting he attempted to use his public office to intimidate police officers in December.
As part of the agreement, Wyoming County Circuit Clerk Michael Stover will pay a $500 fine, accept a public reprimand and must complete an ethics training course by Sept. 8.
According to the conciliation agreement, Mullens police were called to Stover’s house on Dec. 19, 2020, on a complaint he had assaulted his adult son.
During the arrest, an inebriated Stover told officers he was circuit clerk of the county, and repeatedly said he would use his position to retaliate against the officers and against the Mullens Police Department in general.
According to the conciliation agreement, the officers “were not swayed by Stover’s remarks,” completing the arrest and transporting him to Southern Regional Jail.
While the agreement notes Stover did not follow through on his threats, Ethics Commissioners found his statements constituted a violation of the state Ethics Act’s prohibition against using public office for private gain.
In the conciliation of violation, Stover admitted that, “a reasonable person could construe the remarks that I made to the police officers on December 19, 2020, as an attempt to use the prestige and influence of my public office for private gain.”