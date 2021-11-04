Nothing in the Ethics Act or Open Meetings Act prohibit a city councilperson or other public official from recording executive sessions they attend, the Ethics Commission concluded Thursday, while raising concerns the tapes of those sessions could be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
“They could open themselves up to disclosing personal information, they could open themselves up to possible lawsuits,” Commission Chairman Robert Wolfe said.
Wolfe, a former longtime member of the Logan County Board of Education, said there’s a significant amount of sensitive information discussed in executive sessions, including contract negotiations and personnel matters.
The request for an advisory opinion comes from a Westover City Council member who, according to the request, wants to have a recording to confirm exactly what transpired in the closed-to-the-public meetings, contending the city attorney’s public and private accounts of those meetings have been inaccurate.
Ethics Commission attorney Andy Herrick said nothing in the Ethics Act or the Open Meetings Act prohibit public officials from making audio recordings of executive sessions, nor is there anything in either Act that prohibits public bodies from adopting rules prohibiting individuals from taping executive sessions.
State law does prohibit public officials and public employees from improperly disclosing confidential information, something commissioners raised concerns could happen if a recording is obtained through FOIA.
“I certainly agree with you it provides a lot more complicated issues than, 'Yes, you can record,' or 'No, you can’t record,'" Herrick said.
Commission executive director Kim Weber noted FOIA is beyond the purview of the Ethics Commission.
Commissioners amended the advisory opinions to point out the recordings could potentially be subject to FOIA requests.
Commissioner Suzan Singleton said the Legislature needs to clarify the issue.
“This is another matter for the Legislature to clear up, it seems to me,” she said.
Requests for Ethics and Open Meetings advisory opinions are confidential. However, numerous local news reports cite ongoing complaints by Westover City Councilman Ralph Mullins over what he says is the failure of City Attorney Tim Stranko to aggressively investigate allegations of wrongdoing by town Mayor Dave Johnson, and contending a report by Stranko regarding a possible investigation was “problematic.”
Also during Thursday’s Ethics Commission meeting:
- Commissioners concluded a county commission can use $264,000 of federal American Rescue Plan funds to help fund a $1 million waterline extension project that will benefit a private developer who wants to build a rental cabin resort to serve the county’s growing off-road trail riding industry, saying the public benefits of the project outweigh the developer’s private gain.
Commissioners agreed that the project would provide substantial public benefit by boosting county tourism and benefiting local businesses by providing accommodations for trail riders who currently stay in other counties on the trail route.
They also concluded none of the county commissioners have a personal financial interest in the project.
- Commissioners determined a county school board member who is a building contractor can vote on matters involving clients, including a large sports complex in the county.
The contractor’s company has constructed buildings at the complex, according to the advisory opinion, while the Board of Education owns two facilities within the complex, and has an option to buy a third. The board also leases athletic facilities at the complex for public school sporting events.
Although the request is confidential, the sports complex in question appears to be Mylan Park in Monongalia County, which is home to Mylan Park Elementary School and to the school system’s Transportation Department.
School Board member Ron Lytle is owner of Lytle Construction Corp. in Morgantown.
The advisory opinion concluded the school board member has no other financial interest in the sports complex, and commission attorney John Roush used an analogy, saying a board member who owns a paving company could accept a contract to repave the water company’s parking lot, even though the water company does business with the Board of Education.
- Weber advised that three lobbyists have had their registrations suspended for failing to submit spending statements that were due Sept. 15. The suspended lobbyists are Steve McElroy, Keith McMillion and Emily Schulz.
Weber also said the commission has received a total of 74 verified complaints of possible ethics violations so far this year, down from 100 verified complaints at the same point last year.