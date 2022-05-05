The West Virginia Ethics Commission on Thursday determined there aren’t any ethical restrictions for a former deputy secretary seeking new employment.
The only caveat the commission issued during its monthly meeting Thursday morning was that this person should seek the commission’s involvement if he ever becomes involved with a particular matter for which he made decisions on behalf of the state.
Otherwise, the commission determined the former deputy secretary could seek employment in the pubic and private sectors, register as a lobbyist without waiting a year and appear before his former agency in a representative capacity, according to the opinion commissioners adopted.
The items commissioners discussed remove any names, places, and other identifying information about people requesting their opinion.
The person asking for the commission’s opinion is described as being formerly “employed as a full-time deputy secretary of a state department. He was hired by a former secretary and continued in this position under the current secretary.”
There’s only one deputy secretary for the State of West Virginia who has turned into a “former deputy secretary” in the past few months.
Jeremiah Samples abruptly departed his role as deputy secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on April 7. Samples and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch have declined to comment about the circumstances of Samples’s departure.
Samples was hired at the department in 2013 by former DHHR Secretary Karen Bowling.
In other business during Thursday’s meeting, the commission determined it was OK for public employees and officials to “share their favorite healthy restaurants in the context of an employee wellness program.”
A state agency had asked whether employees could post a list of restaurants on its employee wellness site, specifically wondering if it was an endorsement.
The commission supported the agency’s posting a list of restaurants because it relates to promoting employee wellness and morale.
In a third opinion, the commission also determined members of a state board don’t have to disclose with the state an unnamed foundation that covers board members’ attendance, lodging, meals, and travel expenses for the foundation’s training conference.
In the commission’s opinion, the foundation “establishes the standards and qualifications related to the profession over which the State Board has oversight,” and the board does not have any authority over the foundation.
During a meeting of the commission’s Open Governmental Meetings Committee, the committee determined the West Virginia Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force has enough decision making authority within state government under the law that they are required to give notice of their meetings.