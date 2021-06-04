Police officers may not accept gift cards donated by a local businesswoman as a show of appreciation, the Ethics Commission held Thursday.
According to the request for an advisory opinion, an apartment complex manager in an undisclosed city asked restaurants in the city to donate gift cards valued at less than $25 each, while her employer contributed $25 gift debit cards, with plans to give them to the city police officers.
Under the Ethics Act, public officials cannot accept gifts from persons that they have regulatory authority or other influence over.
Commission counsel Theresa Kirk noted that in a prior opinion, the commission had determined that state Troopers exercise authority over all state residents by virtue of their arrest powers, and concluded that the police officers exercise the same authority over the businesswoman who donated the gift cards.
The advisory opinion states that the police department has several options to dispose of the cards, which the chief of police had secured pending a commission ruling: They can be returned to the donor, can be given to charity, or could be given out to citizens as prizes as part of a community relations program.
Commission chairman Robert Wolfe asked if the restaurant cards could be combined to pay for an employee recognition dinner. Kirk said that the police department would need to seek additional guidance from the commission regarding that use of the gift cards.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the commission:
- Ruled that businesses owned by city council members may apply for small business grants that are offered by the city.
The grants, which can be used for broadband connectivity, advertising and marketing, building demolition, or interior and exterior renovation, are to be awarded by an independent committee based on scoring of each grant application.
- Determined that a county commissioner may vote on a proposal to modify a county land use plan, even though he could personally benefit since the proposal would make rezoning easier in a portion of the county where he owns a 54-area tract that is currently zoned residential.
Commissioners concluded that since there are more than 100 parcels of property that could similarly be affected, the county commissioner is permitted to vote on the plan, since he is acting as a member of a class of five or more persons.
Under the Ethics Act, identities of persons requesting advisory opinions are confidential.
Also Thursday, Wolfe said he is encouraged that requests for advisory opinions have increased, even when some of the inquiries involve matters that do not seem to have ethical implications.
“It seems like a lot more people are asking about things that some might have taken fro granted,” he said. “It’s good that they’re asking.”
He credited staff for increasing awareness of the Ethics Act by conducting seminars around the state and providing ethics training videos.
Commission executive director Kim Weber said the commission’s next meeting will probably be conducted in person, after months of meeting telephonically during the pandemic.
She said commission meetings will continue to be available via telephone, for citizens who want to listen in, and to allow commissioners who are unable to attend the meetings in Charleston to participate.