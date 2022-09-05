A West Virginia Department of Transportation employee who developed an app to track the state’s roadways and maintenance needs can maintain the rights to his intellectual property, the West Virginia Ethics Commission determined Thursday.
Even if the department’s use of the app results in any improvements to its function, Highway Engineer Charles Murphy still maintains the rights to the app, according to the opinion the commission adopted during its monthly meeting.
Murphy’s main job is working on the civil engineering side of the Division of Highways within the department, meaning he does things like designing walls and supports for roadways.
Murphy has what Ethics Commission General Counsel Theresa Kirk described as “significant expertise” in computer systems, so he regularly assists the division with computer issues, including its maintenance management system.
Murphy’s maintenance management app is significant because it allows access to the state’s road maintenance system without a Wi-Fi connection or cellular service.
That means Division of Highways employees can relay information about maintenance needs or completed maintenance without having to go back to the office or drive around to find cellular service.
Greg Bailey, chief operations engineer for the Division of Highways, compared the app to the way a lot of common household repair services work.
“If you call the refrigerator repair man, he shows up at your house, and he repairs the refrigerator,” Bailey said. “He stands there in your house and types up a few things and says ‘OK, this is what I did.’ Well, we want to be able to do the same thing.”
There’s patent pending on Murphy’s app, but he is allowing the Department of Transportation to use it for free.
The Ethics Commission acknowledged that use of the app could result in improvements to its function as it's adapted for regular use among the state’s computer systems.
If those improvements happen, Kirk said Murphy retains the intellectual property rights over the app without interference from the state. The Division of Highways' contract with Murphy will reflect that.
If the state seeks to purchase the app or any other technology from Murphy in the future, they would have to seek another opinion from the Ethics Commission.