Ethics Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved an advisory opinion clearing the way for a county Board of Education to use public funds to pay legal fees for the defense of the county superintendent of schools against what was described as “pending Ethics Commission complaints.”
Citing a 1982 state Supreme Court ruling and a 2017 state attorney general’s opinion, the advisory opinion concluded that public bodies may use public funds for legal fees for the defense of public officials if:
1 . The underlying action arose in the performance of official duties.
2. The official acted in good faith.
Under the state Ethics Act, the identities of requestors of advisory opinions are confidential.
However, the request noted that, at the time of its filing, the board was in the process of renewing the superintendent’s contract, and sought guidance as to whether the contract could stipulate the board must procure liability insurance for the superintendent to cover potential legal fees.
The advisory opinion concluded that would be acceptable if the board concludes it has the legal authority to do so, and if the board concludes that securing liability insurance will serve a public purpose.
The opinion was adopted without discussion.
Also during Thursday’s Ethics Commission meeting:
- Kim Weber, commission executive director, said the commission received a total of 127 certified complaints of alleged Ethics Act violations in 2020, up from 105 certified complaints in 2019.
- Weber said more commission staffers have been working from home since the commission’s last meeting in November in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, generally having no more than two or three staffers physically in commission offices on any given day.
“I think we’re as efficient as ever, and getting our work done,” she said, pointing out that all attorneys have network-linked laptop computers.
- Commissioners were advised that nearly 1,000 people completed ethics training in 2020, most virtually.
Weber said incoming freshmen legislators will undergo ethics training next week, also virtually.
- Commissioners welcomed new staff attorney John Roush, who fills a vacancy created when Weber was promoted to executive director following the retirement of Rebecca Stepto.
Roush, a 1982 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law, has more than 30 years experience as a staff attorney for the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association and for the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.