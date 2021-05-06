Despite misgivings, the state Ethics Commission concluded Thursday that nothing in the Ethics Act prohibits a school board member from participating in legal updates to the board regarding a lawsuit against the school system filed by her brother.
In a 6-2 vote, commissioners approved an advisory opinion concluding the school board member is not required to recuse herself from the periodic updates on the lawsuit since she does not reside with the brother and has no direct financial interest in the outcome of the lawsuit. The brother is a retired employee of the school system.
Commission Chairman Robert Wolfe raised concerns about the ruling, saying the scenario raises the appearance of impropriety.
“That’s why it’s called the Ethics Commission -- if there’s an appearance of impropriety,” he said.
“I go back to the public perception that the commission is allowing the sister to sit in on a settlement that could be big for her sibling,” added Wolfe, a former member of the Logan County Board of Education.
“The board member should know she needs to recuse herself, but we can’t find anything legally that says she has to,” Commissioner Bob Harman responded.
The advisory opinion, drafted by staff attorney John Roush, reverses at least three previous advisory opinions dating back to 1999, concluding that the commission had overstepped its authority in those decisions, requiring recusal in similar situations.
“We want to look at the Act and the regulations and apply them, not to read something into them that is not there,” he said.
Under the Ethics Act, identities of persons requesting advisory opinions are confidential.
Also during Thursday’s Ethics Commission meeting, commissioners:
| Ruled that a political science professor at a public college may use public funds to pay for meals for students attending college-approved field trips to the state Capitol.
However, they advised that the professor’s request to have a candidate for public office speak to the class at the exclusion of other candidates in the race could be a violation of the Ethics Act since it could constitute using public resources to promote the candidate.
“You can’t invite one candidate to talk about their platform,” staff attorney Theresa Kirk told commissioners.
It would not be a violation if all candidates for the office were invited to speak to the class, although it was noted that could be unwieldy in a multiple-candidate race.
The advisory opinion concluded an exception could be made if the candidate’s appearance is strictly for academic purposes, such as discussing the process of filing to run for public office.
| Determined that a county assessor may take a public vehicle home on days prior to having to travel out-of-town for official business.
Otherwise, the assessor -- who lives 33 miles from the county seat -- has to have a family member drive him to the courthouse on days of out-of-town travel. The arrangement also would free up a parking space earlier at a courthouse where parking is at a premium, the advisory opinion noted.
Commissioners concluded the public benefit of the arrangement outweighs any private gain, but advised the assessor is not to use the public vehicle to commute to work, or for any personal use.
| Approved a resolution recognizing James E. Shepherd for 21 years of service to the Ethics Commission, including the past 13 years serving on the commission’s Probable Cause Review Board, the three-member panel that reviews ethics complaints, determining whether the allegations warrant further investigation. Shepherd had previously served on the Ethics Commission.