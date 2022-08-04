Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

County board of education members and superintendents are allowed to advocate for or against proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on their personal time, the West Virginia Ethics Commission has determined.

However, board members and superintendents can’t use any of their school district’s resources to advocate one way or another for any of the proposed amendments, the commission determined during its monthly meeting Thursday morning.

Recommended for you