County board of education members and superintendents are allowed to advocate for or against proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on their personal time, the West Virginia Ethics Commission has determined.
However, board members and superintendents can’t use any of their school district’s resources to advocate one way or another for any of the proposed amendments, the commission determined during its monthly meeting Thursday morning.
The board had six questions before it regarding board of education members, school district officials and how they were allowed to address the proposed amendments.
The answers to those questions were nuanced depending on which amendment the education officials were dealing with and how they wanted to address them.
There are four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution for voters to consider in November. The two that were at-issue in the board members’ questions were what have been called the “Tax Modernization Amendment” and the “Education Accountability Amendment.”
The education amendment would give the Legislature more authority over policies the West Virginia Board of Education adopts. If adopted, the amendment would allow the Legislature to review and approve, amend, or reject policies established by the state board of education, an authority currently prohibited in the West Virginia Constitution.
The property tax amendment has been the center of attention among those four amendments, largely due to a push-pull between the West Virginia Senate and Gov. Jim Justice on possibly reducing the state’s personal income tax rate.
The effect of that amendment would allow the West Virginia Legislature to reduce certain property taxes, including business and inventory taxes. Senate Republican majority leaders have said they want to reduce those taxes in an effort to attract more businesses, and ultimately people, to the state.
Revenue from those property taxes support local governments, including county school districts.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said last week the state would reimburse the counties for their lost property tax revenue with what he estimates will be significant increases in revenue from other taxes, including the state’s personal income tax and sales and services tax.
The Ethics Commission determined boards of education and superintendents can use school district resources strictly for educating the public about the amendments and what they do.
Local education officials can use the school district’s resources to support or oppose the Education Accountability Amendment, but they cannot use public resources to advocate for or against the Tax Modernization Amendment since it has potential for personal financial gains.
In other business during the meeting, the commission approved a contract extension between the Wyoming County Health Department and Family Healthcare Associates Inc. to provide family planning services in Wyoming County.
They determined that not extending the contract would create a hardship for women in Wyoming County who otherwise would have to travel well outside of the county to receive family planning services.
The commission also approved a conciliation agreement for Lisa Holstein, the threat preparedness coordinator for the Boone County Health Department.
The commission had investigated Holstein for using her role in the department to create positions in the department to provide jobs for her son and daughter.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed during the meeting or on the Ethics Commission website Thursday.