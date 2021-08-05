Ethics Commissioners concluded Thursday the state Ethics Act does not prohibit a town employee from bringing a coffee cup featuring a campaign slogan for a 2020 candidate for federal office to town hall.
However, under the so-called “trinkets” provision of the Ethics Act prohibiting use of public resources to promote the name or likeness of public officials, commissioners determined town officials can require the slogan not be visible to the general public.
“We should appoint someone to go look at all the desks to see what’s on the cups,” Commissioner Bob Harman said sarcastically.
“Some town officials believe that the employee should not bring the cup to work or keep it on her desk,” commission staff attorney Andy Herrick said of the request for an advisory opinion, submitted by the town recorder. (Under the Ethics Act, the identity of a requestor is confidential.)
According to the request, the employee works at the town hall’s customer service counter, and the cup is visible to anyone at the counter.
Herrick said the town may adopt policies prohibiting town employees from bringing political materials to work, but said that can get into First Amendment free speech issues.
“It is possible to impose these restrictions, but it’s a complicated area of the law,” he said.
Also Thursday, the Ethics Commission:
| Concluded a county health department may allow some department employees to use department-issued cellphones for limited personal use if they pay a “reasonable fee” to the department to do so.
According to the request for an advisory opinion, the employees in question are required to have the department-issued phones with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies. Allowing personal use of the phones would avoid putting those employees in a position of having to carry two phones when off-duty, the request noted.
The phones have unlimited talk, text and data plans, according to the request.
Commission Chairman Robert Wolfe noted many private sector businesses allow personal use of company-issued phones, adding, “You need to have some flexibility, and it should not be incumbent on this board to say what limited use is.”
| Determined that a president of a community and technical college may hire a county commissioner as a college employee, since the county commission does not provide any funding to the school, and does not have authority to appoint members to the college’s board of governors.
| Ruled that employees of a city sports complex may not accept tips from patrons. According to the advisory opinion, all employees -- full-time, part-time and seasonal -- are hired as city employees, not as independent contractors, making them subject to the Ethics Act, which prohibits public employees from accepting extra compensation.
City officials had not anticipated patrons of the new complex would tip employees, none of whom are employed in positions where tipping is traditional, such as restaurant waitstaff.
| Said that a school board member may not be given a key to a public school gymnasium in order to allow friends and family to use the facility, concluding that would violate the Ethics Act’s prohibition on use of public office for private gain.
School board policy allows members of the public to reserve school gymnasiums for private use, but requires advance reservations, and payment of opening and clean-up fees.