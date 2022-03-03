A West Virginia Ethics Commission committee determined Thursday that it’s up to government entities to determine whether to publicly disclose information discussed during executive sessions.
The Ethics Commission Committee on Open Governmental Meetings adopted an advisory opinion in which commissioners determined the West Virginia Open Governmental Meetings Act does not address whether information presented and discussed during executive sessions is confidential or if there’s any legal ramifications for public officials discussing it in public.
The three-member committee met Thursday following a regular meeting of the Ethics Commission during which the commission adopted three other advisory opinions.
The committee issued the opinion based on a question from the Harrison County Commission.
Last month, Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle said an executive session of the county commission didn’t correspond to the business listed on the agenda related to the executive session, according to a report from The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg.
The topic commissioners discussed during the session was not the item listed on the agenda, he said.
“They had another agenda that they wanted to discuss that wasn’t on the agenda,” Hinkle told The Exponent Telegram.
Hinkle said he had intended to “seek outside legal advice.”
State law allows governing bodies, from county boards of education and county commissions up to statewide entities, to meet in private during publicly announced meetings in certain circumstances.
Committees can meet in executive session to discuss certain employment and personnel matters, legal matters, and leasing, constructing, selling, or purchasing property.
The law clearly states the discussions can take place in private executive sessions, but it does not state that the sessions are confidential, the committee determined.
The committee determined the executive sessions can take place in private, but it’s at the discretion of each governing body as to whether government officials can record the meetings or disclose that recording or any other information that is presented or discussed during an executive session.
The committee determined that any governing body can adopt a rule to clearly determine that information discussed during legally authorized executive session is confidential or otherwise disclosed.
“It doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily saying that information in an executive session has to be disclosed or should be disclosed,” committee chairwoman Lynn Davis said. “We’re not making any kind of judgment on that. It’s just that the Open Meetings Act does not prohibit it … We don’t know whether the Legislature intended for executive session proceedings to be completely confidential or not.”
During the regular Ethics Commission meeting, the commission determined a county board of education member who is a practicing physician cannot perform physical exams that are mandatory for bus drivers in the county and receive payment from the school district for the exams.
The county school district pays for the school bus drivers to receive the physical exams, but they are free to have the exam performed by the physician of their choice.
The commission determined because, as a member of the school board, the physician exercises influence over payments and contracts for the school bus drivers’ physical examinations, the physician cannot be paid by the board of education to perform the exams.
The physician would be allowed to perform the exams for free and likewise is allowed to perform such exams for bus drivers from other counties.
The commission issued two other advisory opinions during its regular meeting Thursday.
- may serve on a deputy civil service commission. The commission determined the West Virginia Ethics Act, including the commission’s rules on nepotism, doesn’t address who can serve on a deputy civil service commission. Those parameters are included in a part of state law in which the Ethics Commission doesn’t have authority.
- may stay at their job with a non-profit rescue squad if they’re elected to office since the county commission doesn’t appropriate any money to the squad and only appoints one member to the organization’s board.