SMITHERS -- When historic flooding hit Southern West Virginia in June 2016, Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier worked as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To inspire the workers, a friend gave her a leather bracelet embossed with the John F. Kennedy quote, “The sun doesn’t always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do.”

On Tuesday, as Cavalier stood a short walk from Smithers City Hall overlooking damage from a devastating flood that hit her town early Monday morning, she rubbed the bracelet as her eyes began to water.

Smithers Flooding
Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier surveys the damage to her town Tuesday.
Smithers Flooding
Chevy truck being removed from Smithers Creek.

