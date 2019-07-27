You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Ex-Secretary of State Tillerson unveils new center at Summit Bechtel

GLEN JEAN — Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson unveiled the new Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve during the World Scout Jamboree on Saturday.

“I’m glad to be back among the Scouting family again,” Tillerson said. “We’ve got to create leadership opportunities for young people. Technical, servant-based leadership, and all of it will be grounded in the Scout oath and the Scout law.”

Tillerson earned the rank of Distinguished Eagle Scout and received the Silver Buffalo Award in 2010. The Silver Buffalo Award is given to those “who give noteworthy and extraordinary service to youth” on a national scope, according to the Boy Scouts of America’s website.

During the unveiling ceremony Saturday, Tillerson spoke about the leadership center and what it will offer the youth.

“What we want to do is expose them to what that means [to be a leader], expose them to why it’s important, and give them the opportunity to make the right choice to be an ethical, servant leader,” he said.

The center has multiple classrooms to educate youth, including a communications workshop room, a STEM maker space room, a smart social media classroom, and a TV newsroom and studio.

“We’re very passionate about teaching our youth good character and ethical behavior and leadership,” said Trevor Rees-Jones, chief executive of Chief Oil & Gas and an Eagle Scout. “You boil it all down, [and] that’s our future, our youth. This type of work that will go on here is critical for our children, our grandchildren and future generations.”

Inside the center, children were already working on many different things. In one classroom, children were taking a robotic hand workshop, where they were creating robotic hands that emulated a human’s.

Tillerson said the leadership center has served as a sort of laboratory, where youth are provided with leadership tools, and as a center for research to better understand how to deliver ethical leaders to the country.

“I’ve never believed in a born leader,” Tillerson said. “Every one of us have leadership qualities inside of them, it’s just a question of whether they can call it or not. It’s just a personal choice, to side step or be a leader.”

Reach Alayna Fuller at alayna.fuller@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1230 or follow @alayna_fuller_ on twitter.

Funerals Today

Funerals For Today July 27, 2019

Adkins, Bethel - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkins, Geraldine Burton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blevins, Forrest W. - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.

Bodnar, Jr, Stephen James - 2:20 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Cassis, George - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Church, Ronald - 11 a.m., Evans funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville.

Dennison, William - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Deskins, Gay -11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Egnor, Donald - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill.

Fox, John L. - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Troy and Dolores -1p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kinkler-Cantley, Stephanie - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Merrimee, Hazel Marie - 10 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Marion, Palmajune - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Milhoan, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Shelter #9, Charleston.

Nutter, Carl - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Prudnick, Raymond - 10 a.m., St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Morgantown.

Ramsey, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, David R. - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasglow.

Smith, Doyle Dayton - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Taylor, Jr. Charles E. - 2 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Pocatalico.

Tucker, Lester - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Willis, Peggy Ann - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wood, William - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.