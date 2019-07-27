Ex-Secretary of State Tillerson unveils new center at Summit Bechtel

GLEN JEAN — Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson unveiled the new Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve during the World Scout Jamboree on Saturday.
“I’m glad to be back among the Scouting family again,” Tillerson said. “We’ve got to create leadership opportunities for young people. Technical, servant-based leadership, and all of it will be grounded in the Scout oath and the Scout law.”
Tillerson earned the rank of Distinguished Eagle Scout and received the Silver Buffalo Award in 2010. The Silver Buffalo Award is given to those “who give noteworthy and extraordinary service to youth” on a national scope, according to the Boy Scouts of America’s website.
During the unveiling ceremony Saturday, Tillerson spoke about the leadership center and what it will offer the youth.
“What we want to do is expose them to what that means [to be a leader], expose them to why it’s important, and give them the opportunity to make the right choice to be an ethical, servant leader,” he said.
The center has multiple classrooms to educate youth, including a communications workshop room, a STEM maker space room, a smart social media classroom, and a TV newsroom and studio.
“We’re very passionate about teaching our youth good character and ethical behavior and leadership,” said Trevor Rees-Jones, chief executive of Chief Oil & Gas and an Eagle Scout. “You boil it all down, [and] that’s our future, our youth. This type of work that will go on here is critical for our children, our grandchildren and future generations.”
Inside the center, children were already working on many different things. In one classroom, children were taking a robotic hand workshop, where they were creating robotic hands that emulated a human’s.
Tillerson said the leadership center has served as a sort of laboratory, where youth are provided with leadership tools, and as a center for research to better understand how to deliver ethical leaders to the country.
“I’ve never believed in a born leader,” Tillerson said. “Every one of us have leadership qualities inside of them, it’s just a question of whether they can call it or not. It’s just a personal choice, to side step or be a leader.”