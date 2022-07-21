The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve approximately $11 million of spending on three security measures, provided November’s excess levy passes.
The school system’s executive director of safety and security, Keith Vititoe, led the board through a comprehensive explanation of the security improvements — the construction of security barriers near the entrance of each school, the erection of radar-based weapon detection systems, and the hiring of 12 additional security officers.
The proposed spending passed by a 5-0 vote.
The county’s excess levy election is Nov. 8. Voters will not be voting on new taxes; the excess levy is a five-year continuation of an extra property tax measure that is already in effect. The 2018 excess levy helped pay for about $62 million in various improvements, including $1.6 million for installing turf on fields. It provided $108 million over five years.
Part of Vititoe’s plan would hire 12 plainclothes security members, to respond to emergencies and to assist in any other security-based matter. They would work separately from “resource officers.” Resource officers are actual law enforcement officers already present in 11 county schools.
“This would provide 12 more of me,” Vititoe told the board.
The security team would not drive specially marked cars nor wear any special clothing. Vititoe said he did not propose hiring more because he wanted to make sure the school system hired quality candidates.
Kanawha County has 66 schools. Eleven have police in them, while three already have “security vestibules” just inside the door with a “transaction window” where some business may be taken care of. The barriers keep people from entering the school if not necessary.
“These transaction windows take care of 90% of situations,” Vititoe said.
Three schools are in process of receiving the barriers, which funnel visitors straight to the office. Vititoe said his concerns emerged from a recent rash of school shootings, including the recent and deadly Uvalde, Texas massacre. Vititoe said the projects would begin July 1, 2024.
“I don’t want to get into fear mongering,” Vititoe said. “But each one continues to propagate another and another and so on.”
Vititoe pushed for spending on security in light of the board’s plans to take some of the levy money for turfing athletic fields. Board president Tracy White sounded as if she agreed.
“I don’t want the public to think that we care more about turfing fields than the safety of our kids,” she said.
Member Jim Crawford expressed reservation that spending would run amok, and nothing would be left in the “extracurricular” spending plan, which the fields fall under. He voted yes after a long pause.
The sophisticated weapons detectors would be portable, Vititoe said, and cost about $118,000 each. They are more nuanced than a simple metal detector, he said, using artificial intelligence and radar to make out weapon shapes.
Board members asked how the spending would be parceled over the five-year period, assuming the levy passes. One or two phases could begin first, with spending held back later in the cycle.