The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve approximately $11 million of spending on three security measures, provided November’s excess levy passes.

The school system’s executive director of safety and security, Keith Vititoe, led the board through a comprehensive explanation of the security improvements — the construction of security barriers near the entrance of each school, the erection of radar-based weapon detection systems, and the hiring of 12 additional security officers.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

