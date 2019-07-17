Excessive heat watch in effect for Kanawha Valley this weekend

The highest temperatures of the year plus high humidity from expected rainfall as the remnants of tropical cyclone Barry move across the state have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch for the western lowlands of West Virginia.
The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Saturday night across the Kanawha and Mid-Ohio valleys, where temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity are expected to produce heat index values near or above 105 degrees both Friday and Saturday and near 100 degrees on Sunday.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses will be possible, especially for those spending a significant amount of time outdoors, according to the weather service. Those who must work outdoors are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of fluids.
Showers from Barry are expected to move eastward and out of the area by Thursday afternoon, and a cold front entering the region on Monday should bring cooler temperatures for early next week, according to the NWS.