Having outgrown its old facility at a West Side church, a Charleston food distribution center officially opened in a new space Thursday.
The John 6 Community Food Center is now open in the West Virginia Health Right Community Wellness Center, 519 Central Ave.
In addition to an expansion for A More Excellent Way Life Center Church’s food distribution center, the new space marks the completion of the final phase of construction for the Community Wellness Center, which has been open since June 2021.
Earlier phases of construction include a health clinic, community meeting spaces and office, a community kitchen and exercise space.
“We were blessed to get different funding sources,” Health Right CEO Angie Settle said. “This is the final completed phase. We ran out of building space, and we're just happy that this whole idea has come to fruition and we made good on a promise for [the church]. So this is just a nice space that is specified. It's built the way they wanted it."
The church, located across the Five Corners intersection from the Community Wellness Center, started the food distribution center and has given out about 25,000 boxes of food over the past five years, Bishop Robert Haley said.
With the new space at Health Right, Haley said the church will be able to do even more for the community.
“We're going to be dealing with people that have diabetes, people who have other conditions, by guiding them about the food that we give out to them,” Haley said. “So we’ll have the room to do that.”
By sharing a space with the food distribution center, Health Right can offer blood pressure checks, health screenings and even provide specialized food boxes according to what health conditions a patient has, Settle said.
The food distribution center gets food from the Mountaineer Food Bank, Save the Children and the Midwest Food Bank. It’s staffed with community volunteers.
Haley said the West Side community has a lot of food insecurity, as evidenced by the number of people who come to the monthly distributions. About 400 families rely on the center each month, according to Health Right.
“When you are here on that Saturday, we’ve had people all the way around the building, all the way down the street," Haley said. "It’s overwhelming. We don’t really think of our country, people not having food. But it is, so we want to be there for them. They’ll have one place, right here on Five Corners.
"With us and Health Right, they can get everything they need," he said.
Haley said the center will be open for residents every third Saturday of the month. Throughout the month, if people are “in a bind” or homeless, they also can come to the center for food assistance, he said.
“[I have] a great appreciation for Health Right for what they have done, but also to our suppliers and the thing they do monthly for us,” Haley said. “Every month, they’re there for us, and we appreciate it.”
