Having outgrown its old facility at a West Side church, a Charleston food distribution center officially opened in a new space Thursday.

The John 6 Community Food Center is now open in the West Virginia Health Right Community Wellness Center, 519 Central Ave.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

