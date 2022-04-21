In addition to leading the nation with how many opioid pills were distributed throughout West Virginia, the Mountain State also was home to 12 of the top 50 doctors in the country when it came to prescribing opioids near the turn of the century.
All of the ways West Virginia is an “outlier” and a leader in terms of the volume of opioid prescriptions that were written and filled during the last two decades were the focus of a day’s worth of testimony Thursday in the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Attorneys for the State of West Virginia zeroed in on the data showing how many pills doctors wrote prescriptions for between 1997 and 2017, focusing on how West Virginia compared nationally and a handful of pharmacies and “high prescribers" — doctors whose rate of prescribing opioid medicine far outpaced their counterparts not only in the state, but in the country.
The state relied on data and charts compiled by Lacey Keller, co-founding analyst for Denver-based MK Analytics, whose testimony took up almost the entirety of the 14th day of an ongoing opioid trial.
The state is working to prove two companies — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC — and their subsidiaries used deceptive marketing practices that led to the substance abuse epidemic in the state.
As part of Keller’s testimony, she said opioid prescriptions in West Virginia peaked between 2009 and 2011 and slightly declined through 2017.
Keller focuses on data for lawsuits involving prescription opioids, and she is familiar with the influx of opioid medications in the state.
“I’ve done numerous reports and dozens of depositions across the country,” Keller said. “West Virginia is always shocking in the volumes that I see.”
Keller presented a conclusion based on her data similar to the one she gave during another trial in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia last year. In that case, the Cabell County Commission and the City of Huntington claimed AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson played a substantial role in fueling the substance abuse epidemic in those communities.
That bench trial concluded in July, and the parties await a verdict from Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber.
“[The pharmaceutical companies] could have used these available data services to understand the prescribing and purchasing activity individual West Virginia prescribers and pharmacies,” Keller said, noting the companies had access to the same data she used for her report, and could have used the data to flag problematic activity around prescription opioid medicine.
Most of Keller’s data focused on the time period from 1997 to 2017.
Nationwide 826 opioid pills per person were prescribed during that time frame. In West Virginia, 1,541 opioid pills were prescribed per person during the two decades for which Keller compiled data.
In 1997, 36 million opioid pills were prescribed in West Virginia, that levels out to about 19.8 pills per person, Keller said.
By 2017, 105.3 million opioid pills were prescribed throughout the state, Keller said.
While 40% of counties in the United States didn’t have a single medical prescriber who was in the top 1% of prescribers who wrote the most opioid prescriptions, five counties in West Virginia each had more than 15 prescribers who were among that 1%.
Those counties were Kanawha, Cabell, Raleigh, Harrison, and Logan counties, all of which have populations fewer than 100,000, Keller testified.
Other counites with doctors writing similar volumes of prescriptions were Queens, New York with 2.3 million people and Montgomery County, Maryland, with more than 1 million people, Keller said.
Keller likewise presented a map that showed how many Teva and Allergen pills were prescribed in West Virginia and its bordering counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
Teva distributed 685,760,248 pills in West Virginia. The company distributed 505,720,044 in the counties surrounding West Virginia.
Allergen distributed more than 6 million pills in West Virginia and more than 5.6 million in the counties bordering West Virginia.
Within a state that already was an outlier, Keller compiled data that showed physicians and pharmacies that likewise were outliers from the norm in terms of the volume of opioid pills they either prescribed or filled prescriptions for.
Among the doctors she discussed was Dr. Iraj Derakhshan, who was a neurologist in Kanawha County who went from writing fewer than 500 opioid prescriptions in 1997 and 1998 to writing more than 22,000 prescriptions for more than 2.7 million pills in 2011, Keller testified.
That rate was more than 110 times the number of pills prescribed on average by neurologists throughout the United States.
In 2016, a federal judge sentenced Derakhshan to 3 years’ probation after he pleaded guilty to a charge related to recordkeeping related to opioid prescriptions he wrote.
In this case, the state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would support their claims.
They’ve also argued their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement on Monday. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.