The temperature is going to drop over 40 degrees between today and Saturday morning.
“For Friday night into Saturday morning we’re looking at, for Kanawha County, 26 degrees,” said James Zvolensky, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.
That’s normal for this time of year, what’s not normal is the near 80 degree temperatures today and yesterday.
“We’re forecast to break the record today, our forecast is 79 and the record at our climate site at Yeager Airport is 76,” Zvolensky said.
Normal temperatures for late February are usually in the mid to upper 40s for the daytime high. Normal low temperatures are low to mid 20s.
Zvolensky says it’s all due to “strong warm air advection” coming up from the south and a good amount of wind to mix around the warm air. Temperatures were close to record breaking at Yeager Airport Wednesday, Feb. 22, but didn’t get quite so high because of the cloud cover until late afternoon.
After these few cold days over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back above average again.
“By Monday, we’re looking at about 70 degrees again. The warming trend, which just means above average temperatures, is going to be headed into March. That’s what the Climate Prediction Center actually anticipated, they said we’d be anomalously above temperatures into March,” he said.
The drop is caused by the climate “trying to get back to normal” according to Zvolensky, but it can’t because of the southern air pushing its way up north. Now a different system will be pushing down cold air.
“It’s just a system tracking more North and dipping down and hitting us, so it’s bringing down colder air instead of the systems that originate from Southwest of us,” he said.
There is also some precipitation expected for Friday which brings the temperature down even farther.
“My advice is just to appreciate the warm weather if you don’t like the cold, and for those who do like the cold, hope for next year,” he said.
Experts recommend covering any annual flowers that have started to bloom and even some perennials like hostas, with sheets, towels, blankets, cardboard or a tarp to prevent damage from freezing temperatures.