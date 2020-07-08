Extended income tax filing deadline approaching

HUNTINGTON — The extended deadline for filing 2019 income taxes — Wednesday, July 15 — is rapidly approaching.
“If you haven’t gotten your information together to file your 2019 income taxes, now is the time to do it,” said Debbie Jones, a Jackson Hewitt franchise owner in Huntington.
In March, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended the tax filing and payment deadline for federal income tax to July 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Recent data shows that about 10% of Americans still haven’t filed their income tax returns this year,” Jones said.
The IRS has reported that through June 19, as many as 11.3 million people still had not received their federal income tax refunds for 2019 taxes, which is down 10.8% from a year ago.
Jones says one misunderstanding by taxpayers is for those who owe too much.
“Some may not have had enough taxes withheld throughout the year or made enough estimated payments, so they may receive a penalty,” she said. “If you owe more than $1,000 in federal taxes, you could receive a penalty.”
The typical federal penalty is 0.5% of the total amount you owe calculated for each month you haven’t paid it.
Jones said this is the first year that there is no penalty for not having Affordable Care Act health coverage. Now that the individual mandate has been repealed, there is no federal tax penalty for forgoing coverage from 2019.
However, if you purchase health care coverage through the marketplace, you would have received a 1095-A form. The form provides information about your insurance policy, your premiums (the cost you pay for insurance), any advance payment of premium tax credit and the people in your household covered by the policy. Insurance companies in health care exchanges provide you with the 1095-A form.
“It was mailed out at the beginning of the year, and it’s very important to bring that to your tax preparer,” she said. “The IRS will hold your return until they get that form and get your return reconciled.”
Jones added that some filers don’t understand how unemployment impacts their taxes.
“Federal and state taxes are not automatically withheld,” she explained. “Individuals have to request that, and it’s only 10%. Sometimes that may not be enough with other income in the home.”
Jones said unemployment benefits are not “earned income.”
“That may be a shock for those with children that have been used to receiving an earned income tax credit because unemployment is not earned income,” she said. “The credit is based on earned income.”
Jones predicts it’s going to be a big issue for tax filers next year.
“We know there are people drawing unemployment benefits in 2020 that have never drawn before due to COVID-19,” she said. “That will be a big issue in the 2021 tax season.”
Jones said for taxpayers still not ready to file taxes by the July 15 deadline, there is still another option.
“You can file an extension, which would give you until Oct. 15, 2020,” she said.
However, Jones says filing the extension form doesn’t delay paying what’s owed. Any estimated unpaid taxes must be paid by the earliest filing deadline, which currently is July 15, or penalties and interest may be applied to the amount overdue, she said.
For filers owed a tax refund, the IRS says it will pay taxpayers interest on their refunds for the period beyond the typical tax filing deadline of April 15, whether they have filed their tax returns already or not.
West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio all mirrored the federal income tax relief provisions with state income tax filers.
In West Virginia, the deadline to file 2019 annual income tax returns for individuals, trusts or estates, and corporations was extended from April 15 to July 15. This extension does not apply to any other tax collected by the tax commissioner.
Kentucky income tax return filings due on April 15, May 15 and June 15 for individual, corporate, limited liability, fiduciary and pass-through filers are also due July 15. Estimated payments due on these dates are included in the deferral.
Ohio income tax returns were also pushed back to July 15. Individuals, estates, trusts, and certain businesses making quarterly estimated income tax payments have also been granted additional time to file and pay without penalty or interest. The first and second quarterly payments, normally scheduled for April 15 and June 15 for most taxpayers, have both been extended to July 15.
For more information, visit irs.gov.