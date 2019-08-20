Facebook connects Clay mud runners to neediest neighbors

CLAY — A group of friends in Clay County found a way to use social media for good: connecting their neighbors in need to those who can help them.
The Clay County Mud Runners unofficially formed about five years ago from a tight-knit group of couples who enjoy driving trucks, side by sides and more on the county’s winding, muddy trails.
Soon, the group, many of whom grew up in Clay County, began hosting annual mud runs and selling T-shirts to raise money to help others.
“Whatever somebody needs, we try to do,” Crystal Adkins, one of the group’s founders, said.
The women in the group use its Facebook page, Clay County Mud Runners, to share the area’s neediest cases, including people facing costly medical treatment and children in need of clothes.
Adkins said much of the group’s money goes to helping community members pay for funeral expenses, which typically cost more than $7,000.
She pointed to a lack of jobs in the area as a driving force behind the growing need. The county’s largest coal mining operation closed several years ago.
With more than 1,400 members in the Facebook group, the page has become a major connector in the rural county and beyond. Now, people outside Clay County are reaching out to help, allowing the group to help people outside the county.
“In a short amount of time, especially in the last year, we’ve become a little more well known,” Adkins said. “There’s nothing we can’t put on [Facebook] that someone asks for that someone isn’t willing to give us.”
In early August, Adkins learned about a college-bound teen in desperate need of clothing, items for his dorm, school supplies — anything and everything.
Cameron Lovejoy, 18, had undergone surgery as a child to remove a brain tumor. Then, his mother died when he was 14. He slept on family’s and friends’ couches until he graduated this past May.
Adkins shared Lovejoy’s story on the Mud Runners’ Facbeook page, and wrote, “He has not asked for our help but after hearing his story, I think he deserves a boost for his new life.”
Within minutes, people commented with how they could help, offering clothes, rolls of quarters for laundry, a foam mattress pad, even a mini-refrigerator.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Lovejoy said. “I thank them.”
Amanda Moore, a long-time friend of Lovejoy who had reached out to Adkins for help, said the donations filled her vehicle on the day she drove Lovejoy to Marshall University’s freshman orientation.
“Within a couple of days, he had pretty much everything he needed to go,” Moore said. “I couldn’t see out the back of my car.”
Group members noted that Clay residents’ continued giving, despite economic struggles — nearly one-fourth of the county lives in poverty, according to U.S. Census data — was the reason they’ve been able to help so many people.
“I’m surprised at the amount of people who help us,” Mud Runners member Ashleigh Reedy said. “It’s nice to see that type of feeling is in our county.”
In the past few months, along with helping Lovejoy, the group assisted seven families with medical expenses, collected supplies for an elderly couple who lost everything in a house fire and provided groceries for multiple families.
The women, many of whom are mothers who work full time, met earlier this month to fill more than 50 backpacks with school supplies to be distributed in Clay County schools.
“Clothing vouchers, unfortunately, don’t cover backpacks,” Adkins said. “We posted on Facebook, and people just started bringing us stuff.”
The Clay County Mud Runners became a licensed nonprofit in February.
“We wanted to show where the money was going,” Reedy said.
The group is gearing up for its next mud run on Oct. 19 at the JG Bradley Campground, in Clay. It will include a canned-food drive.
Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m and is $25 per vehicle. More information about the event can be found on the group’s Facebook page.