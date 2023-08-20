Jaden Black, of Barboursville, right, and her 14-month-old Emma Black spend the morning together as the Princess Tea Party takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Melissa Roy, of Huntington, right, and three-year-old Adalynn Roy select a prize from the basket as the Princess Tea Party takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The popular Princess Tea Party event drew dozens of families downtown for its 20th year at the Cabell County Public Library.
Attendees at the event Saturday had the opportunity to hear books read to them; to play various princess-themed games and win prizes; and to participate in a royal tea party that featured finger sandwiches, fruits and vegetables and a desert table. Several attendees and teenage library volunteers were wearing princess costumes at the event, which also included a princess parade.
“I do this every year just to let kids know that the library is a good and fun place to come to, and it gets new people in here all the time that have never been,” said Stacy Bond, a children’s librarian at the Cabell County Public Library who created the event. “We have kids that come in here dressed up all the time, so I thought ... this would be a fun program for the kids to do, and it’s really become an event that families come to every year.
“(People) love it; they look forward to it every year,” Bond said. “We hear about it everywhere we go, about how much fun they’ve had, and we have a lot of people even on Facebook that have commented on they used to bring their kids every year ... It’s one of the most popular events we have.”
Among those in attendance at the event on Saturday were Jackie Trent, a 27-year-old stay-at-home-mother from Wayne County, and her 5-year-old daughter Claire, who was dressed up as Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Trent said it was the pair’s second time at the event, and that Claire has been talking about it ever since the last Princess Tea Party.
Claire said her favorite part of the event was meeting the princesses, but that she also loved playing the games.
