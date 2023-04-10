Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As families and workplaces return back to “normal” since COVID-19 began, so have the troubles of putting food on the table.

In 32 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the extra SNAP benefits offered as part of COVID-19 assistance have ended, according to The Associated Press. About 30 million people — including Ohio and West Virginia residents — saw cuts in the amounts loaded to their SNAP cards in March.

